Cars under Level 3: what you can and can't do

The PM says it’s her expectation that when the general vaccination programme starts, people in south Auckland will be first in line.

We’re back in Level 3. Like it or not, that means we have to stay home and only travel for essential reasons. As such, and with the all-too-real prospect of lockdown being extended more than a week, here’s a refresher on what you can and can’t do with your cars under Level 3.

My WoF/CoF expired, how can I renew it?

Mechanics are allowed to open under Level 3, but you need to ring first and book a slot. Remember, some might be closed and others might be full so be patient. As for WoF extensions, nothing has been announced. This is only a seven-day lockdown after all (for the moment).

If you’re not sure your car will pass the inspection, you can do some home maintenance to keep your car up to scratch. The easiest and most immediate thing is to follow the TWIRL guidelines procedure (tyres, windscreen, wipers, mirrors, indicators, rust and lights) to assess their vehicle's safety.

For more information on keeping your car up to scratch while in lockdown, check here and here.

If you failed a WoF inspection before the lockdown, you have 28 days to get it retested without paying a second fee. This period operates on a ‘stop clock’ system over the Alert Level 3 period. This means that if a vehicle had 7 days left for a recheck when Alert Level 3 began, then you will have 7 days to present your vehicle for a re-check starting the first day of Alert Level 2.

The vehicle inspector will use their experience and knowledge to consider any impacts to the vehicle’s safety based on the number of kilometres travelled since the initial inspection and decide whether or not they need to check extra items.

For example, this may include rechecks of items that initially passed inspection such as the brakes. If the recheck remains straightforward, no additional cost will be incurred. However, an additional charge is at the vehicle inspector’s discretion based on the vehicle’s state when represented.

123RF.com Unfortunately, end-of-summer road trips are off the cards for the minute. Only essential travel is allowed under Level 3.

However, if the vehicle is not up to WoF/CoF standards it should not be used.

You can also buy parts from online stores, as long as they use contactless payment and delivery.

What about rego?

You can still renew your registration online, but you need a current WoF/CoF to do so. The rego card will be sent via post.

NZTA says on its website that “NZ Police and local government authorities have discretion that is likely to apply under Alert Level 3” which sounds like it means that, given the restrictions, you might be able to get away with driving with an expired rego/WoF. We wouldn't advise it though.