Mad Mike is ready to judge your car

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is coming to New Zealand for the first time. Check out what happened in 2020.

'Mad Mike' Whiddett is one of the judges ready to cast their eye over the best and wildest builds across New Zealand as the Hot Wheels Legends Tour comes to our shores for the first time.

Geared for April 2021, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour will allow custom car enthusiasts from Australia and New Zealand to compete in individual livestreams for their chance to have their custom fan car immortalised as a 1:64 Hot Wheels die-cast model.

Since its launch in 2018 to celebrate Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour has grown from an American-based series of local Walmart events across the United States to the world’s largest travelling car show. Bringing in builders and automotive fans through both virtual and live events that now spans 14 countries and five continents.

Jacinta Whitehead, Marketing Director ANZ, Mattel says: “In 2021, we’re delighted the famed Hot Wheels Legends Tour will be navigating its way (virtually) across both Australia and New Zealand. This will give Hot Wheels devotees, both young and old, the chance to see their custom vehicle rolled out on shelves across the world.

Mad Mike told Stuff that he’s really excited to see what Kiwi carbuilders and customisers come up with for the Tour.

Supplied The winner of the 2019 Legends Tour. It almost looks like the real car is a Hot Wheels car made bigger.

“We have a really unique style in creating custom cars – we’re lucky in New Zealand in that we have access to all sorts of cars, from ‘Rowdy Rotary Mazda’s to hot rods, lowriders, JDM, American muscle, Ford vs Holden... in New Zealand the rivalry runs thick, so we have plenty of epic examples that I can’t wait to see and judge.

“It’s not the badge on the front, it’s the story, the character, the workmanship and the fun a custom vehicle brings that will allow them to claim the title.”

“We’re also lucky in that our laws regarding vehicle customisation are quite accommodating. You can do almost anything as long as it’s safe and properly certified, meaning most of these builds aren’t just show cars. It’s certainly possible to see them out on the road.”

“Kiwis have what it takes to do well in the Legends Tour, for sure!”

Entries are open now on the Hot Wheels Legends Tour website and close on the 8th of April. The Tour itself will be streamed on the official Facebook page on Thursday, April 15th.