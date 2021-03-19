Is this the future of vans?

Could this be the van packing roadside speed cameras in the future?

While traditional cars and SUVs have been getting increasingly modern makeovers that blur the lines between segments (think crossovers), the good old van has stayed as largely the same big (generally white) rectangle it has pretty much always been.

But now Hyundai wants to change that, and it is starting off strongly with its new Staria.

The Staria is being officially launched sometime in the first half of this year, but Hyundai has revealed a few photos and details about it, and they are very intriguing indeed.

Supplied The top-spec Staria Premium gets a bigger grille and fancier detailing, as well as a V6 engine.

While Hyundai’s pics and details only refer to a high-spec people mover version with four rows of seating for up to ten passengers, the Staria is based on Hyundai’s next-generation commercial van (called the iLoad here in New Zealand) and has been confirmed by Hyundai Australia to be replacing the iMax, which is the passenger version of the iLoad van. Which leaves the door open rather wide for a commercial version of the Staria as well.

READ MORE:

* First drive review: Hyundai Palisade

* First Drive Review: Hyundai Santa Fe

* Hyundai unleashes ultimate drift... um, iMax van

* Hyundai's hydrogen-powered Nexo: The future of driving?



Which makes sense, because once you move past that fantastically futuristic face, almost seamless body and virtually-full-height taillights the Staria is, well, still a big rectangle. At least it's not white though.

Supplied Blank off the side windows and you could possibly be looking at the next iLoad. We hope so.

Hyundai says the Staria’s overall look is based on an ‘inside-out’ approach, which it says is a “new design methodology for future mobility that begins the design process with the interior and expands it to the exterior.”

But then it also says the exterior “presents a futuristic, pure, streamlined silhouette, defined by a fluid curve running from front to back, inspired by the halo that illuminates Earth’s horizon during sunrise when viewed from space.”

Which is all nonsense, of course, but it does mean the Staria takes on a brilliantly futuristic look. The front is simple, yet striking with its horizontal daytime running lights that stretch across the width of the vehicle, while the wide grille with low-set headlamps positioned on each side add to the unconventional look.

Supplied The full-width DRL runs above the Hyundai badge, while the headlights are down low.

The higher-spec Premium model goes even further, with a unique mesh grille, a chrome line around the cube-type, full-LED headlamps as well as the tinted brass chrome applied to the Hyundai emblem on the front, wheels, side mirrors and door handles to “highlight the vehicle’s sophisticated and high-end styling.”

On the inside, the “driver-focused cockpit” keeps the futuristic high-tech theme going with a 10.25-inch front display screen, a centre fascia touchscreen and a button-type electronic shift lever.

Hyundai says the 7-seater high-end model includes a one-touch relaxation mode on its second-row seats, automatically reclining to a seat posture that “comfortably disperses the passenger’s weight and improves overall body balance.”

Supplied The Premium gets a seriously premium interior.

The 9-seater gets second-row seats with the added ability to swivel 180 degrees to face passengers in the third row.

No details about the Staria’s powertrains have been released yet, however the Images released by Hyundai of the Premium version have a sneaky '3.5' badge on the rear, suggesting quite strongly that it is powered by the 200kW/331Nm 3.5-litre V6 from the recently-released Santa Fe, where it is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic.

A turbo diesel is likely to be offered and according to a number of Australian media outlets, Hyundai dealers there have been told that all-wheel-drive versions may be available.