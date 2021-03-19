Peugeot reveals fresh-faced new 308 hatchback

The third-generation Peugeot 308 is the first to wear its new badge, and the first 308 to come with plug-in hybrid power.

Peugeot has given the 308 hatchback a big update, bringing it into its third generation and adding plug-in hybrid power to the mix.

The new hatchback has been given styling similar to Peugeot’s other modern offerings, with large daytime running light ‘fangs’ stretching from the narrow headlights to the corner intakes. The new grille is the first to house Peugeot’s new logo, while the bonnet features two curved creases to give it a slight bulge.

Interestingly, Peugeot has hidden the radar array (used for active safety functions like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist) behind the new logo, which is made with “radome technology using indium compatible with radar waves”.

Supplied This is the third-generation 308 and doesn’t it look stunning?

Moving to the rear, there are LED taillights in Peugeot’s ‘three claw’ style, joined by a piece of glossy black trim that spans the entire width of the boot. No LED light strip here, unfortunately.

Inside the new 308 is Peugeot’s i-Cockpit, most of which you may have seen on other current Peugeots. The new steering wheel features more sensors that can detect the driver’s grip on the wheel while the instrument cluster can be had in 3D form (on GT models only).

Supplied The interior is similar to other new Peugeots, with the small steering wheel and higher-mounted 3D dash.

The vents are mounted higher than the 10-inch central touchscreen, which puts it closer to the driver’s hand for easier access.

Inside the centre console is a smaller toggle-style gear selector, wireless phone charging and up to 34 litres of storage space. There is also an eight-colour ambient lighting system as well as a ten-speaker Focal audio system.

Phone mirroring with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is now wireless while two phones can be connected to the infotainment system via Bluetooth.

Supplied Peugeot’s new hatchback will get some cutting edge driver assistance tech.

Driver assistance tech is set to include the standards like adaptive cruise control with stop/start, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep but, by the end of the year, it will also get semi-automatic lane-changing, which suggests the driver overtake the vehicle ahead.

Peugeot doesn’t specify exactly how this works but, presumably, it scans the oncoming lane for traffic before making the suggestion.

The kit will also gain the ability to recommend the driver adapt their speed (acceleration or deceleration) according to the speed limit signs, and be able to optimise the vehicle’s speed according to the curvature of an oncoming bend, up to 180kmh.

Supplied It will even come as a plug-in hybrid for the first time.

Powertrains will include a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine coming in two power levels – 82kW or 97kW – paired with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic for the more powerful version.

There will be two plug-in hybrid versions as well, both using an eight-speed automatic, 12.4kWh battery pack and an 81kW electric motor. The lesser hybrid gets a 110kW petrol engine while the more powerful one has a 132kW version, for combined outputs of 134kW and 168kW. Range is rated at 60km.

Peugeot New Zealand is yet to confirm local specifications and pricing. We should get that information closer to the 308s launch here, set for early 2022.