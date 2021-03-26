Toyota reportedly delaying new 86 to make it better than Subaru's BRZ

Toyota is apparently holding back its second-generation 86, possibly prefixed ‘GR’, in order to make it better than the new Subaru BRZ.

Both the 86 and BRZ are all but sure to share the same powertrain – that being a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated flat four.

Subaru’s model produces 170kW/250Nm but, according to Japan's Best Car Web, Toyota’s boss, Akio Toyoda, told the development team: "Aim to differentiate performance from the BRZ."

Supplied/Supplied Subaru was the first to show its hand, revealing the second-generation BRZ late last year.

That is expected to come in the form of different gearing to improve acceleration as well as a revised tune of the boxer engine.

Best Car Web estimates outputs of 172kW/250Nm. Combined with shorter gearing, the GR 86 could feel a decent bit faster, despite the tiny power difference.

SUPPLIED The outgoing GT 86, complete with frowny grille.

Like the Subaru, expect the 86 to feature a manual transmission. In terms of platform, Subaru’s BRZ uses a similar platform to the old model but with a few tweaks.

The new coupe is stiffer and more responsive through a 60 per cent increase in front axle rigidity and an overall rigidity boost of 50 per cent. The centre of gravity is lower than before, a feat in itself considering how low the old one was, while Macpherson strut front suspension and double-wishbone rear suspension carries over from before.

The GR will also get slightly different styling to its Subaru counterpart, similar to how the BRZ had a smiley grille while the 86 wore an angry frown.

Toyota was previously expected to launch the GR 86 before the end of 2021, like Subaru, but has yet to show its hand. Presumably, that’s because it’s still working out the final kinks in the performance of its small coupe.