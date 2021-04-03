Nissan reveals sort of pointless V8-powered Patrol Nismo

Nissan, maker of the world’s most popular electric vehicle, has just revealed this; a V8-powered, Nismo-tuned Patrol. Makes sense, especially when there are growing numbers of cities, countries and even car makers pledging to stop sales of combustion-powered vehicles...

The nearly-three-tonne SUV’s 5.6-litre naturally aspirated V8 produces 298kW of power and 560Nm, the same as the normal Patrol sold here, but Nismo has applied its touches elsewhere.

Bilstein suspension is found at each end, low-profile tyres have been applied, along with a lot of visual changes.

Supplied A V8-powered large SUV? In this climate?

Like other Nismo models, the Patrol is rimmed with red, a theme that extends into the cabin. There are 22-inch wheels, an LED foglight mounted in the rear bumper, a fat new rear bumper, an extended rear spoiler, and a new honeycomb-pattern front grille.

READ MORE:

* The Pajero is dead. Long live the Pajero (for NZ)

* Tables turned: next-gen Navara to use X-Class chassis

* Road test review: Infiniti QX80



It’s not much of a looker, in all honesty, but it will have its fans out there.

Supplied Can’t say that jutted lower lip is a good look...

There’s also a new front splitter with ‘wind curtain’ flares to reduce front-end wind resistance. Because a massive, boxy SUV is naturally aerodynamic, right?

Inside is, as mentioned, plenty of extra red trim, along with carbon fibre inserts and the same double-screen centre console as in other top-spec Patrols.

Perhaps the most unsurprising news surrounding this thing is that it won’t be available anywhere besides the Middle East. That’s probably because you need to have a direct link to an oil well to keep it brimmed. If you want to know, Nissan claims fuel consumption of 14.4L/100km for the standard Patrol.