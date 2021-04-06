Aotearoa could become a right hand-drive dumping ground for dirty cars, lobby group warns

Auckland University senior lecturer Dr Dan Hikuroa talks about how Māori knowledge can help New Zealand adapt to a shifting climate.

Electric vehicle lobby group Drive Electric wants a ban on imports of internal combustion light vehicles, such as cars, vans and SUVs, by 2030.

It warns that unless the Government acts, New Zealand could become a dumping ground for right-hand drive vehicles from other nations.

Drive Electric chairman Mark Gilbert said an import ban would bring the country in line with other right hand-drive markets.

He said the likes of Japan, India and the United Kingdom had announced fossil-fuel vehicle bans by 2030.

Climate Change Minister and Greens co-leader James Shaw

“If New Zealand further lags behind these markets with a concrete ban, we risk becoming a dumping ground for their second-hand petrol vehicles.”

The Climate Change Commission, created by the Government to give independent advice on meeting climate change targets, made a draft recommendation for a ban on internal combustion light vehicles entering or being built in Aotearoa no later than 2035.

The recommendation was included in its first tranche of advice put out for nationwide consultation that closed at the end of March. Finalised recommendations would be sent ot the Government by the end of May.

Gilbert said there were at least 31 countries and US states that had announced dates for fossil fuel car bans.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the likes of the UK, with a population of 65 million people, had set a date of 2030 for a ban on internal combustion vehicles.

“Of course what that means is there is a real risk that we do become a dumping ground for their dirty second-hands [light vehicles].”

This would make it “basically impossible” for Aotearoa to electrify its own fleet, and decarbonising transport.

He said Cabinet was waiting for the final recommendations before considering the ban, but he was “certainly sympathetic” to the idea.

Shaw said a ban could expect some industry pushback, but analysis showed households that switched to electric cars could save up to $7000 from lower maintenance and fuel costs.

Shaw said the ban would only be on imports after the date, which allowed a long lead-in period to full electric transition.

“Because we hold onto our cars for a very long time ... a [internal combustion] car that’s imported in 2029 would still be on the road in 2044.”

Shaw was confident his status as a Greens MP in a Labour Cabinet would not be an obstacle to getting any recommendations over the line.

“I guess my question is, ‘if we don't want that, then what’s the alternative?’.”

He said he believed by 2030 it would be difficult to find new internal combustion engine vehicles.

Gilbert said General Motors had committed to be all-electric by 2035, and Volvo by 2030. “Ford will only retail electric vehicles in Europe by 2030, and Volkswagen believes 70 per cent of its European sales will be electric by 2030.”