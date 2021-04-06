Toyota reveals second-generation GR 86

Watch as we count down the top cars of the year.

Toyota has revealed the second generation of its small, rear-wheel drive sports car. This time, the 86 gets a new GR prefix, along with plenty of other upgrades.

Like the twin-under-the-skin BRZ, Toyota's 86 gets a new 2.4-litre flat-four engine without any form of forced induction. It produces 173kW of power and 250Nm of torque, sent to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

That might not sound like a lot of power, but it’s enough for the little coupe to hit 100kmh in 6.3 seconds, about the same as a new Golf GTI.

Supplied The Toyota 86 has been updated and, unsurprisingly, looks a lot like the new Subaru BRZ.

It’s also a healthy bump in output over the first-generation 86 – 21kW/38Nm in manual guise, or 26kW/45Nm in automatic versions.

It’s unclear if the new model will move to a new architecture but the similar glasshouse and proportions to the old one indicate it hasn’t.

Supplied The taillights look a bit like an old Mitsubishi FTO combined with a tenth-gen Honda Civic and an Aston Martin DBS.

Regardless, Toyota says it has made quite a few changes to the chassis, including a 50 per cent increase in torsional rigidity, a lower centre of gravity thanks to an aluminium roof, aluminium front quarter-panels, new seats and redesigned exhaust mufflers.

Handling benefits from some MacPherson struts up front, double wishbones at the rear and ventilated brakes hiding behind 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber.

It’s slightly larger than the outgoing model, measuring 4265mm long, 1775mm wide and 1310mm high, with a 2575mm wheelbase – 25mm longer overall and 10mm lower than before.

Supplied That little ducktail spoiler really gives the GR 86 a properly sporty look.

Weight has increased by 35kg, pushing the GR 86 to 1270kg at the kerb. The closest competitor, Mazda's MX-5, weighs a claimed 1157kg in RF guise, but only makes 135kW/205Nm.

In terms of differences to the BRZ, they’re much the same as the first generation. Toyota’s offering wears a frowny grille compared to the Subaru’s smile, along with sharper corner intakes. Inside it appears the 86 has a larger touchscreen as well as lots of red accents.

Both have identical C-shaped taillights, which still look a bit like the tenth-generation Honda Civic mixed with an older Aston Martin DBS. The headlights also look a little like the pre-facelift Jaguar F-Type while that little ducktail spoiler makes the profile look like the old Mitsubishi FTO. All good things, of course.

Supplied Spot the difference between the Toyota and Subaru. Hint: there aren’t many.

The automatic will get plenty of active safety technology like adaptive cruise and autonomous emergency braking but manual models miss out. No such thing as a free lunch and all that.

We’re waiting on Toyota New Zealand to confirm if the GR 86 will land here but, given the previous model has sold consistently, there’s a good chance it will.