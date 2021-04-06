Toyota reveals second-generation GR 86
Toyota has revealed the second generation of its small, rear-wheel drive sports car. This time, the 86 gets a new GR prefix, along with plenty of other upgrades.
Like the twin-under-the-skin BRZ, Toyota's 86 gets a new 2.4-litre flat-four engine without any form of forced induction. It produces 173kW of power and 250Nm of torque, sent to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
That might not sound like a lot of power, but it’s enough for the little coupe to hit 100kmh in 6.3 seconds, about the same as a new Golf GTI.
It’s also a healthy bump in output over the first-generation 86 – 21kW/38Nm in manual guise, or 26kW/45Nm in automatic versions.
It’s unclear if the new model will move to a new architecture but the similar glasshouse and proportions to the old one indicate it hasn’t.
Regardless, Toyota says it has made quite a few changes to the chassis, including a 50 per cent increase in torsional rigidity, a lower centre of gravity thanks to an aluminium roof, aluminium front quarter-panels, new seats and redesigned exhaust mufflers.
Handling benefits from some MacPherson struts up front, double wishbones at the rear and ventilated brakes hiding behind 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber.
It’s slightly larger than the outgoing model, measuring 4265mm long, 1775mm wide and 1310mm high, with a 2575mm wheelbase – 25mm longer overall and 10mm lower than before.
Weight has increased by 35kg, pushing the GR 86 to 1270kg at the kerb. The closest competitor, Mazda's MX-5, weighs a claimed 1157kg in RF guise, but only makes 135kW/205Nm.
In terms of differences to the BRZ, they’re much the same as the first generation. Toyota’s offering wears a frowny grille compared to the Subaru’s smile, along with sharper corner intakes. Inside it appears the 86 has a larger touchscreen as well as lots of red accents.
Both have identical C-shaped taillights, which still look a bit like the tenth-generation Honda Civic mixed with an older Aston Martin DBS. The headlights also look a little like the pre-facelift Jaguar F-Type while that little ducktail spoiler makes the profile look like the old Mitsubishi FTO. All good things, of course.
The automatic will get plenty of active safety technology like adaptive cruise and autonomous emergency braking but manual models miss out. No such thing as a free lunch and all that.
We’re waiting on Toyota New Zealand to confirm if the GR 86 will land here but, given the previous model has sold consistently, there’s a good chance it will.
