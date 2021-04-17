Prince Philip's custom-made Land Rover hearse - 18 years in the making

Buckingham Palace has released pictures of a customised Land Rover that Prince Philip helped design, and that will now carry his coffin.

The hearse is a modified 2003 Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle from Land Rover’s factory in Solihull, central England.

It was 18 years in the making, with the Duke of Edinburgh overseeing modifications, which included designing the open top rear and special stops to secure his coffin in place, as well as asking to have it repainted in military green.

The pictures show the Land Rover at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Explaining the duke’s involvement with the hearse, a palace official said he had a great interest in design. "The Land Rover was very much part of the original plans as approved by the duke."

Due to Covid-19 restrictions only 30 guests will attend the funeral starting 2am Sunday (NZT) at St George’s Chapel, which is within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Duke’s coffin will be taken out of Windsor Castle and placed on the Land Rover, which will then carry it to St George’s Chapel.

Members of the royal family will walk immediately behind the Land Rover, including the Prince of Wales, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Philips, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence and the Earl of Snowdon.

Prince William and Prince Harry, who are grappling with strained relations, won’t walk side-by-side as they follow their grandfather’s coffin into the church. Their cousin, Peter Phillips, will walk between them.