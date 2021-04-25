Sunday Drive: Peugeot 3008 GT

Peugeot has rebranded for the first time in a decade, with its new logo a throwback to the 1960s.

PEUGEOT 3008 GT

Base price: $56,990

Powertrain and economy: 1.6-litre turbo-petrol inline four, 133kW/250Nm, 8-speed automatic, FWD, combined economy 5.6L/100km, CO2 129g/km (source: RightCar)

1.6-litre turbo-petrol inline four, 133kW/250Nm, 8-speed automatic, FWD, combined economy 5.6L/100km, CO2 129g/km (source: RightCar) Vital statistics: 4447mm long, 1841mm wide, 1620mm high, 2675mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 520 litres, 19-inch alloy wheels.

Safety: Five stars (ANCAP tested 2016)

Five stars (ANCAP tested 2016) At a glance: The 3008 continues as a fantastic mid-size SUV option, although it misses out on Peugeot’s awesome 3D dashboard.

The 3008 continues as a fantastic mid-size SUV option, although it misses out on Peugeot’s awesome 3D dashboard. Who should consider it: Those wanting a European medium SUV that doesn’t come from Germany but also doesn’t try to be quirky and weird to set itself apart.

Peugeot has given the 3008 SUV a small update, consisting of a new face, a refreshed interior, more tech and a powered-up engine in the new-to-NZ GT Petrol model. The core formula hasn’t changed much, which is a good thing because we quite liked the previous 3008.

ON THE OUTSIDE

Nile Bijoux Peugeot’s 3008 medium SUV has been given a new face as part of a mid-life update. There are more strakes and gashes, as you can see.

Peugeot has given the 3008 a similar face as on the 508 sedan/wagon pair, consisting of aggressive downward slashes that hold the daytime running lights, an array of strakes extending laterally from the grille towards said slashes and sharper-looking headlights.

At the rear, new, upgraded headlamps include full LED technology (including the reversing light), giving the claws a punchy, 3D light signature while new 19-inch alloy wheels adorn the GT.

Aside from these changes, this is basically the same 3008 as last year.

ON THE INSIDE

Nile Bijoux There’s no trick 3D dash but the infotainment screen is larger and nicer!

There are more subtle changes inside the 3008. The infotainment display is now standard 10-inches across the range, every model gets the digital i-Cockpit instrument display which swooshing and spins whenever you change the display and the seven ‘piano key’ toggle switches return for easy access to various vehicular functions.

The software behind the infotainment display has been updated too. You can now easily access things like air-conditioning via touchy spots on either side of the screen, the colour scheme is a nice blue-green combo, and it’s snappier to respond too. That said, the reversing and 360-degree cameras are both noticably lacking in clarity.

If you don’t like a tiny steering wheel, you may as well stop reading now. Peugeot is sticking with its squished donut of a wheel and it’s actually totally fine when you get used to it. It’s easy to spin, handy in a parking lot, and it means you look over the rim at the dash rather than through it.

The digital dash is nice, but it’s old tech, at least compared with Peugeot’s latest 3D dash which comes in the 208 supermini, 2008 small SUV and forthcoming 308 hatchback. Seems weird that the 3008 misses out but whatever. The rest of the GT, especially with the Premium pack installed, is exactly that – a nicely premium French SUV.

UNDER THE BONNET

Nile Bijoux Power is source from the same 1.6-litre turbo four as before but uprated to 130kW/250Nm in GT trim.

The facelift has brought some mechanical changes too. You can still buy the 3008 GT with a diesel engine (largely by request only) but this time Peugeot is introducing a 3008 GT with petrol power, like what we have here.

It’s also up on power compared to other petrol versions, this 1.6-litre making 130kW/250Nm compared to 121kW/240Nm. The GT also gets an eight-speed automatic, two extra cogs over the Active and Allure.

For reference, the GT Diesel continues with the 2.0-litre 133kW/400Nm oil-burner paired with an eight-speed automatic. All combustion-powered 3008s are front-wheel drive as well, only the 3008 GT Hybrid is all-wheel drive.

All GT-spec 3008s also get autonomous cruise control with stop-go and lane-keep assist as standard too, along with pedestrian and cyclist-detecting autonomous emergency braking (which works during the day and night).

ON THE ROAD

Nile Bijoux The 3008 GT is capable on the move but it lacks in towing capacity compared to its rivals, further hurt by being a front-wheel drive model. Only the PHEV gets all-wheel drive.

That extra power is appreciated on the move, even though it might not seem like much reading it here. It’s enough to propel the petrol GT to 100kmh in 8.0 seconds, compared to 8.9s in the mid-spec Allure, while the newer eight-speed transmission helps keep fuel consumption in check. Peugeot claims 5.6L/100km combined, which is a tad overconfident – I saw figures closer to 8-9L/100km after 300-odd kilometres of driving.

Given the rest of the powertrain and platform haven’t changed much, what was said of the pre-facelift 3008 is still true. Despite being a front-driver, the 3008 is a good time on the road.

You can take manual control over the gearbox via the half-size paddles behind the wheel, but it’s often easier to just let it do its thing, especially in Sport mode.

Towing capacity is also hurt by the front-drive nature of the petrol 3008. Peugeot rates it at 600kg unbraked and 1500kg braked (1750kg for the diesel), which is probably enough for most people, but there are other medium SUVs out there that push those numbers towards and above 750kg/2000kg.

VERDICT

Nile Bijoux A new face, more powerful innards and nicer interior improve the 3008s already sizeable credentials.

The facelifted 3008 GT Petrol is a quality piece of kit, only really hurt by its towing capacity and lack of all-wheel drive. The interior is a breath of fresh air compared to the German offerings while still retaining a high degree of quality and also keeping price in check.

Other options include the just-refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan in front-drive R-Line form ($56k), the all-wheel drive Mazda CX-5 Ltd ($56k) and the Subaru Forester Premium ($50k).

A different French connection comes in the form of the Citroen C5 Aircross Shine ($54k), which uses the same drivetrain as the 3008 GT, has similar tech but packs in even more French quirkiness.