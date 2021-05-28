Kiwis drive more carefully with a new TV in the car than with their partner

New research has found Kiwi drivers drive safer with a new TV than their partner. But at least we’re safer than Aussies when it comes to kids in the car.

New research has found that New Zealand drivers are more careful driving with fragile items than with their partners in the car.

The surprising findings come from dashcam manufacturer, Nextbase, which found that 54 per cent of Kiwis drive carefully with fragile items like a new TV, compared to 30 per cent who take the same precautions with their partner or spouse.

Nextbase completed the same study in Australia, where they found a similar but smaller discrepancy between Aussies driving more carefully with fragile items (44 per cent) in comparison to when they hit the roads with their loved ones (36 per cent).

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Operation Drive Safe, policing proactively to reinforce positive driving behaviour.

Other New Zealand findings included 65 per cent of respondents saying that they would drive more safely with children in the car, as opposed to 51 per cent of Australians, and 31 per cent if they were carrying their pets.

Interestingly, only 15 per cent of New Zealanders would drive more safely as a result of a double demerit points blitz, a deterrent commonly used on public holidays and to target previous offenders.

Waikato-Times Not even the threat of double demerits is enough to convince the majority of Kiwi drivers to drive safer.

“The findings are fascinating, giving us insights into the minds of drivers and what motivates the way that they change their decision-making when behind the wheel,” Nextbase Managing Director, Richard Browning said.

“We want to help play a role in encouraging New Zealanders to really consider how they are behaving while driving on the road, and the scenarios in which they should vary that behaviour accordingly.”