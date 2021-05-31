Electric vehicle uptake likely to be slower in regional New Zealand

Mazda New Zealand managing director David Hodge was in Invercargill on Monday ahead of the launch of the MX-30 electric vehicle in New Zealand on July 1.

A motoring boss acknowledges regional New Zealand might be slower on the uptake of electric vehicles but adds long-term they will dominate the market.

Hodge said they were realistic with their forecasted sales as they step into the world of electric-powered vehicles.

“We’ve got good interest, but we are under no illusions that our [EV] is a $75,000 car and it's a big jump. A comparable petrol car is mid $40,000.

“So it is asking people to pay an extra $20,000 or so which effectively is paying for your whole petrol bill upfront.”

He expected the early uptake in regional New Zealand to be slower than bigger cities.

The reality is it was still some time away from an electric-powered ute, that does what people want it to do, being available, Hodge said.

People that travel longer distances are also likely to stick with petrol or diesel vehicles at the moment, but Hodge said EVs should be looked at as alternatives for people who take shorter trips.

“NZTA, on their website, say 90 percent of all trips are under 100km in distance. So if that is what your driving profile looks like EVs should seriously be looked at.”

As the number of EVs on the road grows over time the infrastructure to help with longer trips will also increase, Hodge said.

But for those who simply use their vehicle for shorter journeys close to home, the “wall box” charger that comes with the car would be sufficient, Hodge said.

“You drive home every day and charge it up..... It takes 10 seconds, you plug it in, go upstairs, live your life, play with your kids, have dinner, and you came out in the morning, and it is all charged up.”

“Long-term I think EVs will be the dominant car trade in the New Zealand market, for new vehicles, absolutely.”