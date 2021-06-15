Toyota schools PM on electric utes

Toyota NZ CEO Neeraj Lala told Checkpoint the company is concerned people might delay a vehicle purchase, thinking an electric option would soon be on the market.

Toyota New Zealand has expressed its disappointment over ‘misinformation’ about the short-term availability of electric utes in the New Zealand market following the Government’s launch of the Clean Car Discount scheme, which introduces rebates for electric vehicles and plug-in electric vehicles next month, with levies applied to higher-emitting vehicles like utes from January 2022.

When Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was interviewed on TV Three’s The AM Show on Monday she told host Duncan Garner that “within the next - we're hoping the next 12 to 24 months - the likes of Toyota are talking about bringing in EV utes. My hope is then people might delay their purchase in order to start building the market."

It is unclear where Ardern got her information from, but Toyota New Zealand has set the record straight on the matter.

Supplied You’re not going to be getting an electric Hilux in the next 12 to 24 months.

“I’d like to reiterate that we do not have any plans for a battery electric Hilux in our line-up in the next 18 – 24 months,” said Toyota New Zealand’s chief executive officer, Neeraj Lala, in response to the prime minister’s claim.

“It is irresponsible to suggest that customers stop buying non-electric vehicles immediately until there is an electric option available. The range and volumes of EV’s needed to meet demand is simply not available, and many customers still need a vehicle to transport their family or operate their business.”

Supplied Toyota New Zealand CEO, Neeraj Lala, has blasted the government over its suggestion that electric utes would shortly be available.

Lala also warned that global constraints around battery production, the semi-conductor crisis, and technology adoption could mean that the rate of EVs arriving into New Zealand’s market will be under considerable pressure.

The Motor Industry Association (MIA) also waded into the issue, with chief executive David Crawford saying that “speculation by Ministers of when models are coming to the market is unhelpful and potentially misleading. At worst, it becomes a death nell to business continuity.”

Crawford said that despite comments “by some Government Ministers”, manufacturers of current popular makes of utes have confirmed they will not have battery electric utes of their brands coming to the market in the next 12 to 24 months.

Supplied The Motor Industry Association’s David Crawford says a number of distributors are working on getting electric utes, but plug-in hybrids are far more likely first.

Based on feedback from members of the Association, a number of brands are working hard to get in a fully electric ute, “but our expectation is plug-in hybrid (PHEV) utes might become more widely available by 2025 and full battery electric (BEV) utes after that.”

While large US pick ups are starting to become electrified, with Ford’s recent reveal of the all-electric F-150 Lightning, GM’s announcement of an electric version of the Silverado and reveal of a Hummer pick up, as well as all-electric newcomers like the Rivian R1T, Lordstown Endurance and Tesla Cybertruck, the ‘smaller’ kind we get in New Zealand are still far from it.

China’s GWM has revealed an electric concept for its Cannon one-tonner, while last year local LDV distributor Great Lake Motors announced that it would be the first to launch an electric ute locally with general manager Andrew Bayliss saying: “These are very exciting times indeed, and to be at the cutting edge and leading the EV charge in the commercial vehicle sector is something we are delighted to be celebrating.”

Rob Maetzig LDV announced it would have an all-electric ute on the market this year.

Toyota New Zealand also expressed concerns about the “decoupling of safety and technology in the feebate scheme”, with vehicles only needing to have a 3-star rating to get the rebate.

“For more than the past two decades the Ministry of Transport have pushed road safety through their ‘Safer Journey’ strategy. So why are we accepting 3-star vehicles as acceptable forms of mobility?” said Lala.

“Toyota wants to see a stricter stance from the government on the importance of safety alongside the technology.”