Five Things: cars that deserve more love

Some cars are rightfully banished to the history books, but others are unfairly maligned. Here are five models we reckon fall in the latter pile.

There aren’t really all that many modern cars that are genuinely bad. Sure, some are better than others but most have a couple of redeeming features.

And while some vehicles totally missed the mark when they come on the scene, there are a few that get unfairly shamed by the world. Here are five we think deserve more love as time goes by.

Mustang II

Supplied/Stuff The Mustang II didn’t have the same explosive effect as the original. Which is a shame, because it’s actually quite cool. Well, now.

The second-generation Mustang was shamed into the history books for being based on the Pinto, which really was a pretty terrible car. But, according to its designer, the Mustang II was "less of a Pinto than the '64 Mustang had been a Falcon." And anyway, since when is it a bad thing to base a sports car on a compact platform? The Golf GTI and Ford Escort RS 2000 would like a word with you.

Less excusable was the woeful state of American powerplants as a whole in the 1970s and ‘80s, which were strangled by emissions rules and produced truly tragic figures. At the time there wasn’t much one could do about it, but now it’s pretty easy to either rip out the power-reducing stuff or swap the engine entirely. And plus, it still looks great! No, really.

Fiat Multipla

SUPPLIED Yeah, it’s a bit ugly. But it’s also incredibly practical!

How can you not respect the bravery and confidence from Fiat when it decided to go full-bore on functionality over form? The Multipla was incredibly well-packaged, being shorter than the Bravo it was based on while still including six seats. The rear row could be moved or ditched entirely, allowing a maximum of 1900 litres of storage space.

Sure, it might not look especially endearing but that’s so Fiat could create a true family car. It even has a robot’s face in the air-conditioning vents. Though, I’m not sure what the top row of headlights are meant to do, other than blind other people. Unless that’s what Fiat really intended...

Mitsubishi Cordia

Supplied Four-wheel drive and a turbo? Oh hell yeah.

You’re probably Googling this car already because no one really knows about it. Well, I didn’t.

The Cordia was massively overshadowed by the Starion in Mitsubishi’s line up, being a smaller, more inexpensive sporty alternative. Based on the pedestrian Tredia, which slotted between the Galant and Lancer models, the Cordia was also available as a four-wheel drive AND turbocharged variant.

It had MacPherson strut suspension, disc brakes at the front and as much as 101kW of power from a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder, and it was even one of the first cars to come with an LCD digital display!

Unfortunately, as a result of the bloated Mitsubishi line-up and tough competition, the eager little Cordia died in 1990, but it still outlived the Starion by a year.

Shelby Charger

Supplied Shelby only worked for Dodge a couple of times but this was the first result.

Carroll Shelby worked for Dodge once. Well, a few times, but this is the first. The Shelby Charger did not have a massive V8 under the bonnet, which is already weird, but that’s because this was in 1983, when America forgot how to create power under the pressure of emissions regulations.

Initially, the Shelby Charger used a naturally aspirated 2.2-litre four-cylinder making 80kW of power. Shelby clearly hated the engine and left it largely standard, instead giving the car shorter springs, special wheels, stronger brakes and faster steering, along with a throatier exhaust. In 1985, Dodge turbocharged the engine, upping power to 109kW.

So why should you love it? It’s a Shelby, for one, and it’s a cool alternative to the Fox-body Mustang for two.

Toyota Previa

SUPPLIED This is a mid-engined, supercharged, manual, rear-wheel drive van. Yes, really.

“Ew, a people mover. Bet it smells like carsick and sadness,” I hear you say. But the first-gen Toyota Previa isn’t just a people mover. It’s a manual, mid-engined, supercharged, rear-wheel drive people mover. It’s basically a supercar with actual functionality.

Okay, it didn’t make supercar power, with the blown four-cylinder producing just 118kW/273Nm, but who cares? How often can you say you drive a people mover that can drift (with enough bravery and effort)? It even had disc brakes on each wheel with ABS.

Good thing too, because the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in American found that the cabin structure was unstable, the steering wheel moved upward all the way to the windscreen, the lap belt tore which allowed the dummy to end up in a partially reclining position, and there were high forces on both of the lower legs. Okay, maybe this one doesn’t deserve more love after all...