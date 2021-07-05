Record-breaking turnout for Aston Martin Heritage Festival

The third Aston Martin ever built has turned 100 and a record-setting number of its descendants turned out to celebrate.

The largest gathering of Aston Martin sports cars in history took place last weekend when the Aston Martin Heritage Trust (AMHT) held an event celebrating the centenary of the oldest surviving Aston Martin car, ‘A3’.

A total of 681 Astons, including hugely rare and genuine one-off creations, descended on the Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, in the UK, to honour the landmark car’s birthday, providing a timeline of the British marque’s hisory.

Aside from A3 itself, examples of almost every period of the brand’s 108-year history was represented, from pre-war Aston Martin and Lagonda models through numerous Sir David Brown era cars right up to today’s range of sports cars and the DBX SUV.

Aston Martin A3 celebrated its 100th birthday in style, with one of just three Vantage Roadster A3's created to honour it.

A special V8 showcase covering the period from 1968 to 2000 included Saloon, Volante, Vantage, Lagonda and Virage while other rarities seen on the day included Aston Martin Tickford specials.

From the modern day both the Victor and the Vulcan, graced the event, alongside Aston’s forthcoming hypercar, the Valkyrie. And even the much maligned Toyota iQ-based Cygnet made an appearance, albeit as the one-off V8-engined one.

Even the Cygnet was at the A3's birthday celebration, albeit in thoroughly mad one-off V8 form.

Of course, it was Aston Martin chassis number 3, known as A3, that was the star of the day, and the jewel in the AMHT’s collection, being the oldest surviving Aston Martin.

Built in 1921, A3 was used by Lionel Martin, co-founder of Bamford & Martin Ltd, manufacturers of the first Aston Martin sports cars, for both personal and competitive use.

Fitted with a 1.5-litre, 11 hp (8kW) four-cylinder side valve engine, A3 was often seen with a streamlined racing body and in its heyday took several light-car speed records including first place at the Essex Motor Club Kop Hill Climb in 1922, as well as lapping the famous Brooklands circuit at 84.5mph in 1923.

More than 680 Aston Martins gathered to mark the occasion of the company's oldest surviving car's birthday.

Today, A3 is a regular at AMHT events and toured the world as part of the Aston Martin centenary celebrations in 2013.

Over the last two years, the drivetrain has been completely re-built by the expert team at Ecurie Bertelli in Buckinghamshire in order to keep the historic car on the road.

“The centenary of A3 is a huge occasion for us at the AMHT and, of course, the Aston Martin brand,” said AMHT Chairman Rob Smith.

“But even with that context we were stunned by quite how many owners made the journey to our event on Saturday.

“We are delighted that so many owners came to the festival to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of A3 – the turnout and interest has been absolutely fantastic!”