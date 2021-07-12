Hyundai, Kia and Next Hydrogen collaborate on more efficient hydrogen technology

How does Hyundai's Nexo fuel-cell car work in the real world?

Hyundai, Kia and Next Hydrogen, a Canadian company specialising in water electrolysis technology, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop more efficient and economical, ‘green’ hydrogen fuel cells.

‘Green’ hydrogen is one of the cleanest varieties, generating zero carbon emissions, as it is produced using water electrolysis powered by renewable energies such as offshore wind.

This differs to ‘grey’ hydrogen, which is made with fossil fuels and emits CO2 into the air as it combusts. Finally, ‘blue’ hydrogen is produced the same way, but its carbon-capture technologies prevent CO2 from being released into the air and instead store carbon dioxide deep underground.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Hyundai currently offers one hydrogen-powered vehicle, the Nexo SUV.

At the moment, it is expensive and time-consuming to produce green hydrogen. Due to this reason, the three companies say they are “looking to improve the price competitiveness of clean hydrogen in consideration of regional climate and environmental characteristics.”

Among the various methods of water electrolysis, the alkaline water electrolysis system is regarded as technologically one of the most rigorously tested and proven means with a long track record of research and development.

RICKY WILSON Green hydrogen would be a big jump in true emissions-free power, including the production process.

Also, it has the advantage of being able to produce large-scale hydrogen and using relatively inexpensive catalysts, making facility costs low.

By enhancing the performance of stack-related technologies in the alkaline water electrolysis process, it will be possible to develop a new stack that can be operated at high current density and produce green hydrogen economically.

The new stack will use Hyundai and Kia’s existing electrode, bipolar plates and current collector technology, as well as Next Hydrogen’s design. Hyundai and Kia will oversee the test performance of the new stack, with a pilot test planned for next year. The companies will also explore potential technological applications and commercial arrangements.