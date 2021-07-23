Video shows unsecured mattress causing 'absolute carnage' on Auckland motorway

Massive delays were caused after an unsecured mattress caused a multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's northwestern motorway on July 12.

Video released by police shows the moment a large mattress flew off the roof of a car on an Auckland motorway causing a multi-vehicle crash.

One person was seriously injured in the incident, which happened just after 6pm on July 12 on the northwestern motorway.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) initially said there were 12 vehicles in the crash, but police confirmed just five were involved.

Police have now released footage showing the exact moment the unsecured mattress flew off the vehicle and landed in the path of another.

It then shows another vehicle not noticing what has slowed other vehicles down, causing the driver to crash into a line of cars.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Footage shows the mattress flying through the air before landing in front of another vehicle.

One driver became trapped in their car and required FENZ to cut them out.

A police officer in the video said the unsecured mattress caused “absolute carnage”.

The incident highlighted two main issues that people need to remember, he said.

“A careless vehicle load can lead to serious injury or death of other road users.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A driver who didn’t notice vehicles slowing down crashed into a line of cars, resulting in one person becoming trapped.

“And it’s crucial to stay focused on your driving to keep yourself and others safe on our roads.”

At the time of the incident, Senior Sergeant Bill Russell of Waitematā police said the injured person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Last night’s crash could have been avoided and most importantly a member of our community would not have been injured had the mattress been properly secured.”

Police confirmed no charges have yet been laid in relation to the incident.