WoFs, regos and Level 4: 2021 Edition

Now that we’re back in Level 4 we thought it’s time to refresh our minds on the Warrant of Fitness situation.

Unlike the big lockdown of 2020, Waka Kotahi has not said if expiring WoFs will be extended. If you use your vehicle for essential services, you can get a new WoF at certain places, but you must book in advance. Not all providers are open under Level 4 so it may take some ringing around.

From the Waka Kotahi website:“For vehicles involved in essential services (and their supply chains), obtaining a WoF/CoF is regarded as an essential trip and can still be obtained to ensure vehicle safety remains a priority.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The only cars on the road should be travelling for essential reasons.

For all other motor vehicles, you cannot obtain a WoF/CoF during Alert Level 4. If you must use your vehicle for an essential trip (such as groceries or medical supplies) and your WoF/CoF has expired, police discretion may be applied. This information will be updated as required. Please follow the Government guidelines related to travel under Alert Level 4.”

If your WoF or CoF does expire in the next week or so, you’ve basically got to risk a fine for the supermarket run. Hopefully there aren’t too many of you, and that police will be generous enough to let short, essential trips slide.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff At the time of writing, there aren’t any WoF or CoF extensions in place.

Additionally, if you went for a WoF before lockdown and your car failed, the 28-day reassessment period may be extended.

According to Waka Kotahi, the period is based on a ‘stop clock’ system. This means the vehicle inspector will use their experience and knowledge to consider any impacts to the vehicle’s safety based on the number of kilometres travelled since the initial inspection. This may include rechecks of items that initially passed inspection. If the recheck remains straightforward, no additional cost will be incurred. However, an additional charge is at the vehicle inspector’s discretion based on the vehicle’s state when represented.

Once we return to Alert Level 2, make an appointment as soon as possible to have your vehicle re-inspected and returned to compliance.

As for vehicle registrations, these still need to be current and do not get any extensions. You can update the regos online from any computer or device. Labels will still be printed and posted. Same goes for road user charges

If your driving licence is expiring soon, or you want to book a new test, you’ll have to wait.

123rf.com If your licence is expiring soon and you need it for work, tell your employer as soon as possible as you cannot get a new one at the moment.

“If you drive for an essential service and your driver licence has or is about to expire, we recommend you firstly tell the owner of the business you drive for.

If you must continue driving, police discretion may be applied.

If you don’t need to drive for an essential service, you should stay home and avoid driving. If you must drive for an essential trip (such as groceries or medical supplies) and your driver licence has expired, police discretion may be applied. This information will be updated as required.”

Supplied People waiting in line for Covid tests are running their car batteries flat.

Should you be out and about and need roadside assistance, it looks like AA will still send someone out to help. It went to a record-breaking 4208 callouts nationwide in the 48 hours after lockdown restrictions lifted in April 2020 - the majority of which were battery-related. In normal circumstances, the AA attends about 2400 callouts in 48 hours.

At a minimum, vehicle owners need to self-inspect their vehicles using the TWIRL procedure (tyres, windscreen, wipers, mirrors, indicators, rust and lights) to assess their vehicle's safety. Obviously, all normal road rules still apply.

You should also switch your car on for about half an hour to keep the battery topped up and circulate the various oils and fluids around your engine. Investing in a trickle charger is a good idea too, if you have the space for it.