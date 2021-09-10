Truck driver causes chaos in Mexico

A truck driver has gone full ‘Grand Theft Auto’ in Mexico City, well and truly ruining one taxi driver’s day.

A truck driver in Mexico City has put on a rather astonishing display attempting to get his massive 18-wheeler through a gap that simply wasn’t there.

Footage of the incident has been shared on social media – from a number of different angles – showing the huge truck trying to force its way through standstill traffic in a chaotic scene reminiscent from the video game Grand Theft Auto.

The truck manages to push its way through the first few cars, but eventually a small pink and white taxi becomes wedged between it and another car, which doesn't deter the truck driver in the slightest.

As other drivers attempt to stop him by trying to drag the driver our and... standing in front of the truck... the taxi driver valiantly attempts to drive his way out of the situation. Something that eventually proves futile, so he wisely abandons his car.

READ MORE:

* Friendly dog causes traffic chaos

* A reminder: your Porsche SUV is not a boat

* 4WD is no use if you're floating

* Jeep floors car with a one-two hit



Initial reports suggested that the driver was either drunk or simply snapped in the heavy traffic, while another report suggested he was running from the scene of a hit-and-run, and just doubling down on it.

But a later video emerged of him being arrested where he apparently told the police he was fleeing an initial attack from another driver.

No doubt more will emerge about his reasons, but we doubt he will be continuing in his career as a truck driver whatever they are.