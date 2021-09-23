Road test review: Toyota Highlander Limited ZR Hybrid

Toyota's all-new highlander SUV is here now, with both hybrid and V6 options.

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER LIMITED ZR HYBRID

Base price: $74,990

$74,990 Powertrain and economy: 2.5-litre naturally aspirated inline-four, 142kW/242Nm (184kW total system output), CVT automatic, AWD, combined economy 5.6L/100km, CO2 129g/km (source: RightCar).

2.5-litre naturally aspirated inline-four, 142kW/242Nm (184kW total system output), CVT automatic, AWD, combined economy 5.6L/100km, CO2 129g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 4966mm long, 1930mm wide, 1755mm high, 2850mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 241 litres, 20-inch alloy wheels.

4966mm long, 1930mm wide, 1755mm high, 2850mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 241 litres, 20-inch alloy wheels. We like: Nice interior, extremely comfortable, hybrid offers some fuel savings over V6

Nice interior, extremely comfortable, hybrid offers some fuel savings over V6 We don't like: Fuel consumption still not amazing (but good for a large SUV), ride clearly tuned for American roads

Fuel consumption still not amazing (but good for a large SUV), ride clearly tuned for American roads This road test was completed before the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions came into effect.

Toyota updated the Highlander earlier this year, giving it a hybrid version to go along with the carryover V6. The seven-seat large SUV segment isn’t quite as hot as the medium SUVs, but it’s still a big moneymaker for carmakers.

Is that the same hybrid set-up as in the RAV4?

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Highlander has been given a hybrid powertrain for the first time, evident by the blue-tinged Toyota badge on the nose.

It is, but here it produces a bit more power. Official spec sheets say the RAV4 offers 131kW/221Nm, with a total system output of 163kW. Compare that to the 142kW/242Nm (184kW total system output) for the Highlander.

The higher state of tune and the increased size and mass of the Highlander versus the RAV4 means the former does drink a bit more fuel – 5.6L/100km, according to RightCar.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The electrified four-cylinder doesn’t produce big power but its plenty for most of what Highlander buyers want.

Around town its fuel consumption hovers around the 7.5L/100km mark, which is middle of the road, really. But compared to the V6 it’s a definite improvement, and is still impressive for a large seven-seat SUV.

One bummer about the hybrid is that Toyota pairs it with a CVT transmission. I guess the nature of a CVT lends itself better to a hybrid set-up, but that doesn’t stop the powertrain from droning when asking for more power.

It looks massive!

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Limited ZR Hybrid does have four-wheel drive, but it’s definitley not a bush-basher.

That could be down to how vehicles are increasing in size as a general rule, but it’s more likely due to the fact that the Highlander is really an American expat. It’s not much bigger than the previous generation, which was also produced in America, but the new design makes it seem larger.

I suspect the chrome wings extending from the Toyota badge is another Americanism, although it’s only applicable to the Limited ZR. It also gets 20-inch wheels, which help show the size of the SUV.

The only right-hand drive markets for the new Highlander are the UK, Australia and New Zealand, with the US being Toyota’s primary target for sales.

Does that size impact the drive?

Nile Bijoux/Stuff It’s quite an imposing thing to look at, but the Highlander is really a big softie.

Yes, in that the Highlander also has an American suspension tune. It’s quite soft, although not quite as bad as some other Yank tanks. That means it’s comfortable doing things like going over speed bumps or train crossings, albeit with a bit of body roll evident in roundabouts. Obviously, a five-metre long SUV isn’t going to be the most nimble thing in smaller city streets but a good amount of steering between the locks helps a lot.

Out on the highway, the Highlander is in its element. It’s a cruiser, not a bruiser, happiest chewing through the kilometres pegged at a hundred. The sound deadening is very good, with little wind or road noise entering the cabin, and the liberal use of leather and soft materials means a high degree of comfort.

Put the SUV into some corners and that comfort-oriented tune rears its head in the form of body roll, although that’s to be expected of a big seven-seater.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Highlander is a full seven-seater, not a five-plus-two.

If you want a more sporting drive, consider opting for the V6. The hybrid system is fine for general use but, as I previously said, it drones when you ask for more power, of which it doesn’t have a lot of to begin with. But, again, seven-seater SUV. Not two-seater sports car.

The hybrid powertrain is more impressive in town, where it can pull the Highlander around without issue, slipping in and out of EV mode as it needs to. It could be a little more fuel-efficient but 7.5L/100km after a month of urban driving is still pretty good for a two-tonne vehicle.

Surely you get a lot of goodies for $75k?

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Limited ZR gets a lot of good stuff as standard, but no wireless device charging for some reason.

There’s an 11-speaker JBL sound system, which is quality, controlled by an eight-inch touchscreen. I’m still not totally on board with Toyota’s infotainment system – I think it’s too convoluted – but you do get used to it. You can also override the system with wired Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Weirdly, there’s no wireless charging to be found.

The Limited ZR Hybrid also gets a panoramic view monitor, heated and ventilated front seats, rear door sunshades, a head-up display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, woodgrain interior trim, a panoramic sunroof, handsfree tailgate operation, chrome exterior trim and projector LED headlights.

That’s on top of basic kit like rain-sensing wipers, rear privacy glass, a reversing camera, blind spot monitoring, three-zone climate control (standard on hybrid models only) and a seven-inch multifunction display behind the wheel.

You also get Toyota’s Safety Sense system that brings a pre-collision system with autonomous emergency braking, emergency steer assist, lane departure warning, lane centring, automatic high beams, road sign recognition, vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection, intersection turn assist and active cruise control with automatic curve speed reduction.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff At the end of the day, all that matters is if you can hang your head out of the window to enjoy the fresh air.

Any other cars I should consider?

You could consider the VW Tiguan Allspace, which occupies a segment below the Highlander but still fits seven. There’s also the Mitsubishi Outlander, the latest generation of which should be arriving very soon (except for the PHEV, which is due early 2022). Both of these undercut the Toyota by a few thousand but sacrifice a fair bit of size.

Otherwise, check out the Volvo XC90 ($99,900), Mazda CX-9 Takami ($71,990), and the Skoda Kodiaq Style with the 132kW engine ($60,990).