Mazda nearing release of rear-wheel drive inline-six SUV
Mazda seems to be nearing the launch of a new range of SUVs, which will ride on the company’s new inline-six powered, rear-wheel drive platform.
A rear-wheel drive straight-six sounds like a BMW recipe, but Mazda has been working on the new platform and engine for a couple of years now. It is expected to come first in a new Mazda6 sedan to directly compete with the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4, with the replacement CX-5 (possibly called CX-50) following.
Though, in a statement relating to the reveal of the updated, front-wheel-drive Mazda CX-5, Mazda Australia’s managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said to Drive.com.au: "We anticipate the arrival of new generation, large platform SUVs arriving in 2022.” That sounds like the CX-50 (or something even larger) might even be the first to get Mazda’s new goodies.
As for details on the powertrain, they’re slim at the moment. Engine sizes are rumoured to be between 3.0-litres and 3.3-litres. Funnily enough, that puts Mazda right up against BMW in terms of capacity.
READ MORE:
* Is Mazda looking to become the new BMW?
* Mazda aims for SUV sweet spot with new CX-30
* Mazda CX-5's AWD system puts on a good show in the snow
Power figures are still scarce but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Japanese six make around 285kW/500Nm, two numbers common in BMW brochures. That said, other reports have claimed outputs around 210kW/600Nm, so take from that what you will. Nothing is officially confirmed, in any case.
Electrification will be on the menu too, with a 48V mild hybrid system to be standard fare, while at least one version will get a plug-in hybrid system.
How the CX-50 will sit in the range is yet to be seen. Last year we heard that it could sell alongside the CX-5 as an upmarket coupe-SUV, but that doesn’t really align with how the CX-30 indirectly replaces the CX-3.
That said, the CX-5 has just been given an update whereas the CX-3 hasn’t seen much love recently. Mazda New Zealand told Stuff we can expect the CX-5 refresh sometime next year. It wouldn’t comment on the rear-drive, straight-six replacement, however.