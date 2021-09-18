Ford facelifts Fiesta ST with more power and better tech

The refreshed Ford Fiesta ST has a new grille and more torque, with the same manual transmission.

Ford has revealed its 2022 Fiesta line-up overnight, with the only applicable model for us being the zesty Fiesta ST hatchback.

The new Fiesta gets a larger grille that’s less frowny than before, along with different corner intakes and freshened matrix-LED headlights that can detect oncoming traffic and create a light pattern that prevents blinding the other driver. Meanwhile, the rear end looks largely untouched.

Interior changes include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which is apparently fully configurable depending on drive modes.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The Stuff Top Sports/Performance Car for 2020 is the Ford Fiesta ST.

An updated eight-inch infotainment screen gets a refreshed version of Sync 3, including live traffic updates and other local information and full mobile connectivity.

READ MORE:

* Volkswagen reveals a refreshed Polo GTI

* Ford debuts electrified Fiesta

* Two small SUVs for Ford NZ?

* Ford NZ is ready to rock with upgraded Mustang



Finally, the ST gets new Performance Seats that supposedly offer more comfort and support as well as an integrated head restraint.

Supplied The new colour, Mean Green, will definitely be coming to New Zealand.

Under the bonnet is the same 1.5-litre turbo triple as before, making the same 147kW of power. Torque has been bumped by 30Nm to 320Nm, however, and the manual transmission will be retained.

It’s unclear if the 2022 Fiesta ST will be faster to 100kmh than the outgoing version, but the extra torque puts the Fiesta ST on the same output footing as its rival, the VW Polo GTI.

Two new colours – Boundless Blue and Mean Green – will be available as well.

Ford NZ is still working on pricing for the updated Fiesta ST but hopes to have that soon. In any case, it did confirm to Stuff that Mean Green will definitely be coming to New Zealand.