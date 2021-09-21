Hyundai ropes in Spot to guard one of its factories

Spot has been given its first job – patrolling the grounds of Kia’s South Korea factory.

The Hyundai Motor Group has introduced a new security guard to a Kia factory in South Korea, although he’s not exactly on the payroll.

Spot, the robotic dog developed by Boston Dynamics (which the Hyundai Motor Group recently took a controlling interest in) has been deployed to patrol the grounds of the Kia plant. With applied artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous navigation, teleoperation technologies, and computing payload (AI Processing Service Unit), Spot is a fair bit smarter than your average guard dog though.

“The Factory Safety Service Robot is the first collaboration project with Boston Dynamics. The robot will help detect risks and secure people’s safety in industrial sites,” said Dong Jin Hyun, Head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab.

Rocos Spot, a robotic dog created by US company Boston Dynamics, has been stretching his legs on New Zealand farms.

“We will also continue to create smart services that detect dangers at industrial sites and help support a safe work environment through continuous collaborations with Boston Dynamics.”

The Hyundai Motor Group is the parent company of carmakers Hyundai and Kia, and recently completed the acquisition of a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics following the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, in a deal that valued the mobile robot firm at US$1.1 billion.

Supplied Sophisticated AI means Spot can see better in the dark than most humans.

As well as the computational power to autonomously roam the factory, Hyundai’s quadrupedal robot also has a temperature sensor to detect fires and other sensors to see if a door has been left open. It can also identify blind areas that are difficult to see with a human eye.

It can livestream its movements around the plant to a secure webpage so that factory personnel can see what’s going on. They can also take over the controls through the same web page. It’s also possible to connect multiple robots to the same control system to simultaneously monitor different areas.

Hyundai has also added extra AI for detecting people, which, along with Spot’s other gizmos, can be expanded into other types of mobile robot platforms.

If Spot’s trial at the Kia factory goes well, more will be deployed at other industrial sites. There was no mention of any instant-disintegration lasers being built into the robot, however. At least, not for now. Maybe it will introduce a version of the Atlas robot that acts like a Star Wars battle droid?