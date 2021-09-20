Mitsubishi confirms pricing for new Outlander

Mitsubishi's new Outlander brings some bold new styling cues to Mitsubishi signature look, as well as some advanced new technology.

Mitsubishi has confirmed the pricing of the new Outlander, which is arriving in New Zealand this week.

Early pre-orders are close to being sold out, with the remaining slots open until 1 October 2021. Customers can put a $500 fully-refundable deposit down for an early slot, but if you’re waiting for information about the plug-in hybrid version, you’ll have to hold out for a bit longer. Those deposits open after the combustion-powered slots close, on 1 October.

“With Outlander PHEV cemented as NZ’s all-time highest selling PHEV, we’re excited to bring the next generation to the increasing number of Kiwis turning to plug-in hybrid solutions to reduce their vehicle emissions,” said Reece Congdon, Mitsubishi New Zealand’s head of marketing and corporate affairs.

Supplied The new Outlander is arriving this week, although the PHEV version isn’t due until next year.

“Being number one in this sector puts us in a very strong position to attract a new generation of PHEV customers, incentivised by the Clean Car Discount, which makes us optimistic of another strong uptake of our online deposit offer.”

READ MORE:

* Mitsubishi reportedly set to switch to Renault-Nissan platforms

* Mitsubishi teases new plug-in Outlander

* Road test review: Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV



The Outlander PHEV is due to arrive in “early 2022”. As for the Outlanders due this week, the range comprises both 2WD and 4WD models in LS, XLS and VRX specifications.

Supplied Every Outlander gets a full driver-assistance suite as standard.

Starting with the $41,990 five-seat entry-level 2WD LS, buyers get an impressive array of standard features, including Mitsubishi’s full ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) safety suite and a 9.0-inch infotainment display with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto support, shared with the latest Nissan X-Trail.

It looks like the new infotainment display is standard across the range, but lower-spec models get a smaller seven-inch driver instrument display behind the wheel.

If you want seven seats, you’ll need to look at the XLS at least. It ups the spec to include synthetic suede and leather upholstery, heated front seats, 20-inch alloy wheels and larger front and rear disc brakes. Further additional features include wireless smartphone charging, triple zone climate control and rain-sensing front wipers.

Supplied The most premium Outlander can be specced with a rather nice light grey upholstery.

Finally, the range-topping VRX gets black leather upholstery (light grey if you don’t mind adding $1000 to the cost), eight-way powered front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, gesture-triggered tailgate, the full 12.3-inch digital driver’s display with 10.8-inch head-up display, a Bose sound system, and extra safety features like a Multi-Around Monitor with Moving Object Detection.

The full price list is as follows: