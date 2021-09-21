Lexus' first EV is arriving soon for less than $80k

Lexus' first-ever battery electric vehicle, the UX 300e, is on it's way to New Zealand.

Lexus has confirmed its first fully electric vehicle, the UX 300e small SUV, will start below the $80,000 threshold for the full Clean Car Discount.

Lexus New Zealand Chief Executive, Neeraj Lala, said it’s exciting to reveal the marque’s first battery electric vehicle, which is a crucial step on a journey focused deliberately on low emissions for the company.

“Lexus already has one of the lowest overall CO2 emission averages of its fleet in New Zealand due to the high proportion of hybrid-electric vehicles we sell. Year-to-date electrified sales account for 69 per cent of our overall sales,” said Lala.

The UX 300e will come in one flavour, the range-topping Limited, with prices starting at $79,900 including on-road costs. Including the discount, the SUV will cost $71,275.

Lexus doesn’t mention optional extras, but considering the electric UX is the flagship of the range, it likely comes with all the bells and whistles by default.

That price also includes a four-year unlimited kilometre warranty, service plan and roadside assistance package.

The battery gets a massive 10-year or one million kilometre warrant, which also covers capacity degradation of the battery pack below 70 per cent, providing regular electrical health checks are undertaken.

As for power, the UX 300e offers a maximum power of 150kW and torque of 300Nm, incorporating a single front-mounted motor and 54kWh battery, enough for “up to 400km of range in certain driving conditions” and supports DC fast charging at to 50kW. Performance figures include a 0-100kmh time of 7.5 seconds.

Like the combustion-powered UX models, the UX 300e uses Lexus’ GA-C platform which allows for high body rigidity and a low centre of gravity as well as “excellent handling stability”. On that, Lexus has given the BEV a unique suspension tune to match the increased weight of the batteries.

Supplied Range is expected to be around 300km with 50kW DC fast charging support.

The UX 300e adds more noise insulation beyond just the battery and suppresses outside noises such as wind or tyre roar which would be otherwise noticeable in the absence of an engine and transmission.

It won’t be completely silent though. Active Sound Control (ASC) provides “natural ambient sounds” to somewhat replicate driving a conventionally powered vehicle, in the sense of aurally figuring out what the car is doing.

Lexus is doing well with electrified sales, with nearly 4400 customers purchasing hybrids since the brand's first electrified vehicle arrived in New Zealand in 2006. Lexus Hybrid electric sales have increased 188 per cent year to date on 2018 results.