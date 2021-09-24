Hyundai to sell Ioniq 5 online as well as in dealerships

While Hyundai Australia is cutting dealers out of the loop entirely when it comes to sales of its latest EV, the Ioniq 5, Hyundai New Zealand is taking a broader approach, selling the first of its new generation of electric vehicles both online and in dealerships.

A Hyundai spokesperson said: “With strong local and global demand for Ioniq 5 and stock availability, we (Hyundai NZ) are promoting a combined online and dealership approach to selling this model to ensure we can provide our customers with the best possible customer experience.

“Customers have the choice of purchasing their Ioniq 5 online direct or at a dealership whereby our dealer network can do this for them. Whether the customer orders direct or via their local dealership, all orders will be processed equally.”

Supplied The Ioniq 5 will be sold locally in dealerships as well as online, but don’t expect any price haggling.

The news came as Hyundai Australia confirmed it would be cutting its dealers out of the loop by going online-only.

Hyundai Australia even asked its dealers to refund any Ioniq 5 deposits and redirect customers to the dedicated website to buy the vehicle at a fixed price.

Supplied Australian buyers will need to go digital for their Ioniq 5 as Hyundai Australia has pulled the model from showrooms.

According to a bulletin sent to Hyundai dealers and posted on Drive.com.au: “At this time it is important all deposits held by dealers for the Ioniq 5 are now promptly returned to those customers in readiness for their transition to the (Hyundai Australia) direct-to-customer sales process via the (Hyundai Australia) website.”

“We would also like to remind dealers to refrain from taking further orders on Ioniq 5. Dealers who receive an inquiry should provide prospective customers with the link to register their interest via the Hyundai website.”

This means Australian buyers won’t be able to negotiate a price for the Ioniq 5. Logically, New Zealand buyers also won’t be able to haggle at dealerships, as offering a cheaper price online would mean buyers won’t even bother going to a dealership, or vice versa if haggling is available.

Hyundai NZ confirmed to Stuff that the Ioniq will come with a standard recommended retail price (RRP), not a fixed price. It added that high demand meant price haggling is unlikely, without explicitly ruling it out.