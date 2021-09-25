Triumph unleashes cafe racer-spec Speed Triple RR

The Triumph Speed Triple RR is the 1200cc, 133kW modern cafe racer you've always wanted.

Triumph has decided to expand its neo-retro offerings with a new semi-faired sports bike. Based on the current Speed Triple RS, the newly suffixed Speed Triple RR should scratch the itch for those wanting something a bit racier from Triumph.

Obvious changes are in the styling, with a new circular LED headlight replacing the twin lights of the RS. Surrounding the new headlight is a bikini fairing that wraps back over the front forks with a sharp, almost Buell-like crease.

The ergonomics are different from the Speed Triple RS as well, with the footpegs pushed higher and further back to match new clip-on handlebars. As a result, the rider now sits 135mm lower and 50mm further forward. It’s not a full-on Daytona superbike, but it’s a good in-between.

Supplied The new Speed Triple RR isn’t a 1200cc Daytona, but it’s still pretty damn awesome.

The 1160cc engine remains the same, producing 133kW, along with 125Nm of torque. It might not feel much gruntier than the Speed Triple RS, but thanks to some clever engineering, it should deliver faster laps.

Liberal use of carbon fibre and lightweight wheels means the RR weighs 199kg wet, just one kilo heavier than the RS, despite the added fairing.

Supplied A digital dash is standard, as is cruise control, a quick-shifter and a lot of active safety tech,

Suspension consists of Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic semi-active suspension, the best Ohlins has to offer, which can be adjusted while riding through the TFT digital dashboard.

The brakes are also top-rung, consisting of Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers biting on twin 320mm discs up front, supplemented by a two-piston Brembo at the rear.

Standard features include cruise control, My Triumph connectivity as standard, an up/down quickshifter, five rider modes and an IMU backed suite of electronic aids including cornering ABS, anti-wheelie and cornering traction control.

Supplied Two colour combinations will be available. We’ll take the red, please.

Two different colour combinations will be available, Red Hopper and Storm Grey or Crystal White and Storm Grey.

As for pricing and a due date, Triumph New Zealand is aiming to get some in by Christmas 2021. However, there’s a possibility the first models won’t get here until early 2022, owing to global shipping circumstances.

The Speed Triple RR won’t come cheap, either. The final sticker is yet to be confirmed but expect a premium over the $29,990 Speed Triple RS.