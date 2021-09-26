MG's latest concept is a gaming PC on wheels

The MG Maze is a gaming PC for the road.

MG has created a new all-electric concept car, called the Maze, taking inspiration from the rise in e-sports brought on by global lockdowns.

Created by SAIC Design in London, the Maze was envisioned to “open the concept of mobility experience to a new generation.” It attempts to capture the “at home” gaming scenario for a lot of young people, converting it into car form. Weird? Yes. But successful? Sort of...

The design study is apparently inspired by high-end gaming computers, with a hot-swappable battery pack at the rear, visible computer components like a CPU, GPU and cooling fans, a full polycarbonate shell canopy that lets occupants in via the front, and seats that move forward to meet them.

Supplied The Maze is an electric city car built with gamers in mind.

Inside is a digital screen displaying the passengers as 'Player One’ and ‘Player Two’ (along with levels for each) and controllers along with a sophisticated user interface that stretches the entire front of the car.

Apparently, the ‘players’ are encouraged to go out and explore the world by using their smartphones and augmented reality, gaining points and levels by completing missions. The user interface displays a 3D map as well as mission information. It really is just like a video game.

Supplied The Maze was inspired by gaming computers, with a removable rear battery pack and visible computer components.

SAIC Design says the Maze is a concept that “celebrates the real and digital worlds” with intent to “bring back driving fun to electrified cars, and not just simply exploring the A to B journey.”

Not quite sure how a car without a steering wheel can offer driving fun, but we appreciate the sentiment.

And, no MG isn’t going to be putting the Maze into production, but there’s a good chance some parts of it could see the light of day in other MG models.