Toyota reportedly working on hydrogen-powered combustion-engined Prius

Toyota could be closer to releasing its hydrogen-powered combustion engine for the road than we thought. According to a new report from Japan, a new version of the Prius is coming, sourcing power from the new type of engine.

The report comes from Best Car, which says the upcoming fifth-generation Prius will use a combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen, potentially paired with an electric motor in either hybrid or plug-in hybrid trim.

Considering the tech is still very much under development, Best Car says the hydrogen-powered Prius won’t launch until around 2025, with conventional hybrids and plug-in hybrids coming first.

SUPPLIED The next-generation Prius may eventually get a hydrogen-fed combustion engine.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a hydrogen Prius has come up recently. Forbes also claimed Toyota is working on a hydrogen-hybrid Prius, although it said the new model could arrive as early as 2023. A hydrogen-powered Corolla will launch the same year, both of which could use the same 1.6-litre engine that Toyota race-tested earlier this year.

The only changes Toyota made to that engine were the fuel delivery system and spark plugs, as well installing four hydrogen storage tanks and the associated piping from the hydrogen Mirai. It does still require some engine oil for lubrication, but the combustion doesn’t produce CO2.

Supplied The engine could be the same 1.6-litre unit Toyota race-tested in this Corolla earlier in the year.

The big remaining issue is refuelling infrastructure. There simply aren’t many places where people can refuel hydrogen vehicles, especially compared to battery-electric recharge stations.

Some countries are making efforts to add hydrogen refuelling stations, New Zealand being one with the Hiringa Energy/Waitomo Fuel Stop partnership.

The network will commence refuelling operations in 2021, expanding to eight stations across the North and South Islands by 2022. It is estimated the Phase 1 network can service 100 per cent of North Island and 82 per cent of South Island heavy freight routes.

Toyota has shared a sound clip of its hydrogen-powered combustion engine. Sounds pretty good to us.

Phase 2 will expand the network to at least 24 stations by 2025, providing coverage for 95 per cent of New Zealand all heavy vehicle routes.

Passenger cars can refuel at the heavy freight stations, but due to their larger size and much greater available space, the hydrogen in trucks is typically stored at half the pressure (35 megapascals) than is the case for cars (70 megapascals).

Cars designed for H70 refuelling would achieve roughly half their maximum range if fuelled from the lower pressure H35 truck system.

SUPPLIED The Mirai is a different sort of hydrogen car, using the concept to generate electricity instead of combustion.

Last year, Stuff spoke to Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, about hydrogen in New Zealand.

“Toyota New Zealand is talking to multiple groups regarding hydrogen infrastructure, and are looking forward to being in a position to make this technology more accessible in New Zealand once hydrogen supply and refuelling logistics have been developed further,’’ said Lala.

“We have three Mirai in New Zealand for evaluation and training purposes, and have Toyota Japan's support to introduce this model once the country's infrastructure is ready.’’