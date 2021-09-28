Porsche 718 line-up going fully electric in 2025

Porsche has unveiled a new concept, which could be our first glimpse at the upcoming electric Cayman/Boxster.

A new report has emerged claiming Porsche has decided to convert the Boxster and Cayman to fully electric sports cars by 2025.

The information comes from Car and Driver, which cites “additional material from different sources within and outside Porsche”. Apparently, the once-mid-engined sports cars will skip hybridisation entirely, going straight to full electrification.

We’ve already seen the design direction Porsche is likely to go with, in the form of the Mission R concept electric racer. Obviously, a production Cayman would dial back the extreme racecar looks, but it will carry over the “electric front”, taken from the Taycan. The electric Boxster will also have a cloth roof rather than a metal one.

Supplied The Mission R concept is a race car, but it provides a glimpse into what an electric Cayman could look like.

As for the interior, Car and Driver was told it will be the most futuristic yet, a big jump from the current design in the current 718 twins. It will even eclipse the Taycan in its modern design, as Porsche is targeting a younger demographic.

READ MORE:

* Porsche doesn't think Italy should get a pass from combustion ban

* Road test review: Porsche 911 Turbo

* Five Things: marvellous mid-engined Porsches

* Porsche EV development slowed by weight



One genuine worry for Cayman/Boxster fans is weight. Porsche has long been opposed to going electric early, as the weight of the batteries counters any performance gain from the electric motors, especially for a company as focused on driveability as Porsche.

SUPPLIED Weight gain with the new batteries will be a challenge to figure out, but Porsche is optimistic.

The Taycan isn’t exactly a lightweight either, sitting at around 2300kg. However, reported internal targets for the electric 718s are pretty optimistic, with Porsche looking for 1655kg or less.

This will be achieved by using a newly developed sports car platform that goes further than simply being a shortened version of the PPE architecture. Details are still murky, however.

Moving on to power, the next-gen 718 range will kick off with a rear-motor entry model priced well beneath the current 911, with roughly identical performance to the current 718.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The hottest electric 718s will compete with some 911s, thanks to all-wheel drive.

Higher-powered versions will add another motor to the front axle – the first time the Boxster or Cayman have had all-wheel drive – while all versions will get a single-speed transmission.

Apparently, the most potent e-718s will be able to fight with plenty of 911 variants, but Porsche isn’t worried about the overlap. The two cars will offer fundamentally different technologies and not directly compete against one another.

As for range, Porsche is targetting 400km as a minimum. “More is better.”

Supplied The next electric model due for launch is the Macan, which will sell alongside the petrol-powered version.

Interestingly, while it doesn’t seem like Porsche is interested in turning the 911 into an EV at all, even the long-rumoured hybrid version is possibly being ditched.

However, we’d take that with a grain of salt, as Porsche has been seen testing electrified 911s at the Nurburgring, and company boss, Oliver Blume, has already said that: “The platform is hybrid ready, and we have prototypes.”

Stuff was also told that the hybrid 911 won’t use any of the Taycan’s hardware, “but the software experience will help the next generation of hybrids to improve range and become more efficient.”