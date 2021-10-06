Road test review: Audi SQ5

The back end of the Audi SQ5 lies to you in two different (yet very related ) ways.

AUDI SQ5

Base price: $137,900 (SQ5), $140,500 (SQ5 Sportback)

$137,900 (SQ5), $140,500 (SQ5 Sportback) Powertrain and economy: 3.0-litre turbo V6 with 48-volt mild-hybrid system, 251kW/700Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 7.0L/100km, CO2 182g/km (source: RightCar).

3.0-litre turbo V6 with 48-volt mild-hybrid system, 251kW/700Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 7.0L/100km, CO2 182g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 4682mm long (4689 Sportback), 1893mm wide, 1635mm high (1633mm Sportback), 2824mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 510 litres (500 litres Sportback), 21-inch alloy wheels.

4682mm long (4689 Sportback), 1893mm wide, 1635mm high (1633mm Sportback), 2824mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 510 litres (500 litres Sportback), 21-inch alloy wheels. We like: Thoroughly superb engine. Deceptively quick, responsive and fun to drive, yet still impressively comfortable.

Thoroughly superb engine. Deceptively quick, responsive and fun to drive, yet still impressively comfortable. We don't like: All a bit last-gen inside. Fake noise is fun, but very fake. Fake exhaust pipes are just dumb. Will your grand children forgive you for buying a diesel in 2021?

All a bit last-gen inside. Fake noise is fun, but very fake. Fake exhaust pipes are just dumb. Will your grand children forgive you for buying a diesel in 2021? This road test was completed before the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions came into effect.

Audi’s SQ5 is one of those things that almost has to be whispered about in polite conversation these days – a diesel SUV. But it is a diesel SUV that is remarkably quick, impressively frugal and arguably one of the most engaging things the German manufacturer produces at the moment.

But who would want a diesel SUV from the company that cheats on its diesel emissions?

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The gloss black exterior highlights are an option, but one we think we would tick.

Yes, yes – the Volkswagen Group got busted for that and paid a LOT of money in fines, dragging along Audi in the process. But it also pushed the company down the path towards electrification much faster than it would have otherwise, so silver linings and all that.

But while that particular cloud of diesel fumes may have had an electrified silver lining, the path to electrification isn’t an overnight one, so Audi is still working the ICE angle out of necessity.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Sportback takes on a more shouty look, if you prefer your performance SUVs to get attention.

But the new diesel engine in the SQ5 is likely one of the last ever new ones it will produce before it stops ICE development by 2026 and drops it altogether from 2030.

So what exactly have we got that has to last until then? Well, one of the best diesel engines I have ever experienced. Seriously.

Would you really buy a diesel considering the current range of excitingly excellent petrol engines available though?

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Both versions pack Audi’s excellent 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 with a healthy boost from the 48-volt electrical system.

Well, it’s certainly hard to argue against the SQ5 if you truly like driving effortlessly quick cars. Really.

The SQ5 in both the wagon and Sportback form we drove here pack Audi’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo diesel V6, now featuring a 48-volt mild hybrid system that is mainly for extra grunt. Although it is impressively frugal too – Audi’s claim of 7.0L/100km is easy to achieve in the real world and really doesn’t vary much, even if you drive it as hard as it invites you to...

The entire system produces 251kW of power and 700Nm of torque, with that torque peak thumping in at just 1750rpm. This is aided by the 48-volt system that essentially acts as an additional electric “turbo”, adding instant electric grunt form a standstill until the turbo spools up – we are talking split-second timings here, but man, does it work brilliantly well...

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff No ‘coupe’ SUV actually looks good, but at least Audi’s come closer than most.

The SQ5 in either its handsome wagon or ‘look at me!’ Sportback form is simply blatantly fast, with its 0 to 100 time of 5.1 seconds not actually representing just how instantly responsive it is at almost any point in its rev range.

Sorry for the pun, but the 48-volt system literally does make the SQ5 electrifying to drive, with instant acceleration pouring on every time you push the throttle down.

Let me guess; this is where the ‘but it is distant and dull to drive’ caveat comes in?

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Yes, that’s right – the SQ5 has four fake exhaust pipes and two real ones which, let’s face it, is just silly.

While that particular complaint is, by and large, one that I will eventually aim at most Audis due to their tendency to keep you at arms length from the actual tactile fun of driving a fast car, there is usually always one car in Audi’s line up that is the exception, and this time it is the turn of the SQ5.

While the SQ5 has actually always been one of the better Audis to drive, the agile and responsive chassis is perfectly matched to the slickly strong new engine in the updated one, while the eight-speed automatic transmission is also perfectly in tune with it as well. And, the most surprising part is the fact that the steering even joins in on the act by being nicely weighted, accurate and, yes, communicative.

Before we get too carried away though, it is still an Audi, so it's not as sharply communicative as the best out there, but then it is also an SUV, so it works perfectly just the way it is.

I take it there is the traditionally excellent Audi interior too?

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The SQ5’s interior is beautifully made, but a bit last-generation now.

Actually, that is the one side of the SQ5 I am not going to rave over – while the interior is undoubtedly excellently put together, it is a bit on the dated side, with the Q5 still featuring the older electrical architecture with the “tablet-stuck-to-the-dash” protruding touchscreen and older operating system, as opposed to the sleekly sexy haptic feedback multiple screens in the likes of the e-tron and Q7/Q8.

It all works perfectly well, but it isn’t quite as cutting-edge cool as the newer Audi SUVs and EVs.

There are also a few areas of noticeably hard plastics, mainly around the centre console, that are a slight disappointment compared to the quality of the rest of the interior, but this is getting down to nit-picking level now.

Any other cars I should consider?

There is certainly no shortage of very fast medium SUVs in the $130k to $140k range, with the likes of the BMW X3/X4 M40i and Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 – which are similarly priced and powered for both wagon and ‘coupe’ forms – being the Audi’s closest competitors. An intriguing alternative is the Jaguar F-Pace HSE PHEV, that is more expensive ($149,900), but offers similar performance and is far more frugal (a combined 2.4L/100km and a 59km all-electric range).

Then there is the staggeringly good Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered, with its silly-but-awesome manually adjustable suspension and seriously grunty PHEV powertrain. Easy to overlook, but cheaper and absolutely brilliant to drive.

Of course, none of these alternatives (or most of the other many options not touched on here) are diesel. Whether that is a good or bad thing depends on your personal feelings towards diesel in general or VW Group diesels in particular.

Of course, taking that to its extreme is the fact that a $140k price range is opening things up to some very good electric SUVs if you want acceleration and the ultimate in frugality...