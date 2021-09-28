Ford to introduce mild-hybrid Puma next year

Check out how the new Ford Puma was designed.

Ford has announced mild-hybrid variants of the Puma are coming to New Zealand, expected in the first half of 2022.

The mild-hybrid (MHEV) Pumas will come in standard and ST-Line variants, using a 48-volt electric system combined with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine, producing a total of 91kW.

Those new electricals incorporate an 11.5kW belt-driven starter/generator, which can add up to 50Nm of torque at low speeds, which reduces load on the combustion engine, in turn dropping emissions by a claimed nine per cent.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Ford is readying a mild-hybrid version of the Puma for 2022.

Figures from Ford are 112g/km of CO2 emissions and 5.4L/100km of fuel consumption.

More fuel savings are found in the ability to shut the engine off while coasting at speeds below 15kmh and restart the engine in approximately 300 milliseconds.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The MHEV Puma gets extra torque on demand with fewer emissions.

When driving at speed, the starter/generator can increase torque by an extra 20Nm at full load along with up to 50 per cent more torque at lower revs.

Ford’s engineers also took the opportunity to give the engine a larger turbocharger, the turbo lag mitigated by the torque from the starter/generator. Overall power is around the same as the non-hybrid Puma, however.

The new MHEV Puma will launch in the first half of 2022, with prices to be announced closer to release.