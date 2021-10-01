New Zealand's best car insurers rated

Many countries have laws requiring drivers to be insured. New Zealand does not, despite policymakers having looked closely at doing so several times.

Canstar has announced the results of its inaugural Car Insurer of the Year Award for insurers in New Zealand, with the overall winner’s trophy going to Tower Insurance.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the awards were created to recognise outstanding value in an industry where consumers could be less willing buyers.

“Consumers say they are often reluctant to spend on insurance, so we wanted to recognise excellence in the field, and in turn support Kiwis in making good choices for their budgets and needs.”

123rf If you’re a driver, you should be insured.

Along with top award, Tower also scooped an Outstanding Value award, along with its partner brand, Trade Me.

Over the two awards, Canstar found that Tower offers a “high level of cover” at a “competitive premium” across every age group. Customers also reported high levels of satisfaction around value for money, ease of claim, and comprehensiveness of cover.

SUPPLIED Blair Turbull, chief executive of Tower.

Blair Turnbull, Tower’s Chief Executive Officer, said during the past couple of years Tower has simplified its product suite even further to keep pace with changing customer lifestyles.

“Insurance should be easy. So we’ve simplified everything from getting quotes quickly to understanding what’s in your policy, making claims and managing policies online. Our customers also enjoy innovative benefits and services, including remote assessment, roadside assistance for EVs, priority repair appointments, two years’ full replacement on new cars, and discounts for bundling policies.”

The result is interesting, although surely welcome for Tower. Back in March, Tower ranked at the bottom of a survey by Finder. That study also found Trade Me as a very good insurance option, outperforming some bigger insurance names like AMI and State with a near-perfect recommendation score of 94 per cent. The irony of course being that Tower underwrites Trade Me’s insurance offering.

AMP was commended for benefits on vehicle accidents.

AMP Wealth Management and Trade Me also won Outstanding Value Awards. The Canstar team found AMP performed strongly on features such as the benefits it offered in the event a car was stolen or in an accident. Trade Me, meanwhile, offered competitive premiums across a range of risk levels and a range of cover inclusions.

Jeff Ruscoe, Chief Client Officer at AMP Wealth Management, said, “This is great recognition from Canstar and our clients on the excellent value of our offer. We continue, along with our partner Vero, to strive to provide clients with quality insurance at a price that allows them to make other choices within their budgets.”

At the time head of Trade Me Insurance Jeremy Wade said, “Every day over 670,000 Kiwis visit Trade Me to find the things they want and need. As New Zealand's largest vehicle selling market, we're committed to meeting Kiwis' individual insurance needs and making it as easy as possible for them to protect the cars they love."