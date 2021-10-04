Cannonball Run Countach added to U.S. Historic Vehicle Register

The exact Countach from the Cannonball Run is on display at the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The 1979 Lamborghini Countach that starred in the 1981 classic ‘The Cannonball Run’ has been added to the National Historic Vehicle Register of the United States Library of Congress.

Just 29 other vehicles are on the list, with other movie stars including the Bullitt Mustang, Back to the Future Delorean DMC-12 and the Modena Spyder from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

When The Cannonball Run was released in June 1981, few foresaw the enormous success it would have and its importance in the history of American culture.

The film was based on the real-life secret race across the continent, from downtown Manhattan in New York to a marina on the Pacific Ocean at Redondo Beach in California.

Those were the years in the U.S. when a speed limit of 55 mph (88 kmh) was in effect and where the dream of any kind of speed, even just slightly higher, was strictly repressed by the police.

Supplied It was only modified a little bit for the film... like adding 12 exhaust pipes.

The protagonist of the film was the 1979 Countach LP400 S, black with mustard interior, and the eventual winner. The three-minute opening chase scene basically cemented the Lamborghini as the poster car of the ‘80s, no doubt helped in part by Tara Buckman and Adrienne Barbeau driving it to the win.

During the film’s development, the Countach was slightly modified with the addition of a front spoiler, twin spotlights, three antennas and 12 exhaust pipes.

Ron Rice, founder of the sunscreen brand Hawaiian Tropic, famous for its motorsport sponsorships, supplied a number of models for the movie. He fell in love with the Countach and bought it on the spot.

Supplied The Countach joins other four-wheel movie stars on the register like the Back to the Future DeLorean and Bullit Mustang.

He kept it until 2004, when it was sold to attorney and Lamborghini aficionado Jeff Ippoliti of Florida, who still owns it.

In celebration of being added to the register, the Countach will be displayed in a glass case on the National Mall in Washington D.C., near the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument.

All the information regarding the car, its history, a 3D scan of it and copies of all its documentation will be preserved in the Library of Congress: the oldest cultural institution in the United States, an official body of the United States Congress and America’s national library.