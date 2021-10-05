Vinfast debuts new EVs after scaling back Australian operations

After temporarily shutting its Port Melbourne design and engineering office due to Covid-19 complications, and largely pulling the plug on its Australian testing capabilities, Vietnamese manufacturer Vinfast has debuted two new EVs overseas.

Earlier this year Vinfast said that it was “focusing on vehicle development projects that are participated by its foreign research facilities.”

However, it said, the Covid-19 pandemic had significantly “hindered connections and movements across countries.”

Supplied VinFast is pushing ahead on EVs as it pulls its Australian-based design and engineering office.

“Therefore, Vinfast has decided to gather all vehicle development workforces in foreign countries back to the headquarters in Vietnam in order to optimise all resources and facilitate coordination with the production team in our complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam.”

It seemed at the time Port Melbourne office would eventually reopen but, in the meantime, Australian employees were offered the chance to relocate to Vietnam.

Supplied/Stuff Holden vehicles testing at Lang Lang, back when Holden was still alive.

At the time Vinfast said that the ex-Holden Lang Lang proving ground, which it purchased 10 months ago, was unaffected by the decision, but it has since pulled back from that and largely mothballed the sprawling facility until a new buyer can be found. Which is a blow for anyone hoping for more Aussie-built or developed vehicles.

Apparently, a number of upgrades have been made to the facility since Vinfast took over some ten months ago, with intentions of developing internal combustion and electric vehicles at the same time.

Vinfast established the Port Melbourne office in late 2019, taking ex-Holden and Toyota talent. These include Joe Sawyer, who worked for Holden for 23 years, and Shaun Calvert, who worked for Holden and GM from 2001 to 2017, and is currently Vinfast's global vice-president of manufacturing and engineering.

Supplied The new electric line-up consists of two SUVs, one compact and one seven-seater.

Kevin Yardley, who spent 25 years with Holden and GM, resigned earlier in 2021.

As for the new EVs, the line-up consists of the VF e35 and e36, all based on a new, in-house platform. The e35 will be a compact SUV roughly the size of the Tesla Model Y, while the e36 will be a large, seven-seater.

E36 buyers will get a choice of one motor or two, for front or all-wheel drive. FWD models offer 150kW/320Nm while twin-motor versions will exactly double that to 300Nm/640Nm.

Supplied VinFast clearly took a bit of inspiration from Tesla for the interior.

Range should be around the 400km mark. Vinfast wants to help alleviate fears over long-term battery ownership by offering a battery leasing scheme that will lower the vehicle purchase price and totally eliminate the cost of replacing a battery by promising to replace any pack that falls below 70 per cent of its original capacity. The exact terms and conditions are yet to be revealed.

As for the e36, it is expected to get similar electricals but with a lower 340km of range.

While the axing of Australian operations is a bummer to those looking forward to a locally available Vinfast model, it still looks like there are plans to offer vehicles in these parts by the end of 2022.