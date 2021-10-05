The weirdest motorsport replica sold for $50k

If you’ve ever hankered after a motorsport replica but never found yourself in the right place at the right time... Sorry, you’ll need to wait a bit longer. But, if you’re happy with a slightly cheaper homage to a concept version of Renault’s urban two-seater EV, you’re in luck! Well, you would be, if you can go back in time to yesterday to bid.

This strange Twizy is a replica of a one-off concept Renault built back in 2013 called the Twizy RSF1. As evidenced by the big front splitter and weird boxy rear wing, it was designed with Renault’s Formula 1 car in mind.

The original concept was itself a throwback to the wild Espace F1 van from 1995, a people mover powered by a Formula 1-spec V10 making somewhere around 590kW.

But the regular Twizy is an electric two-seater designed for tight urban streets, so it wouldn’t really suit a socking great engine. Even the 1.6-litre hybrids of F1 today don’t really fit.

That meant Renault had to use exclusively use the KERS system from its 2013 F1 car, which boosted the little Twizy’s output from 13kW to a stonking 72kW. That might not sound massive, but consider the fact the thing only weighs 564kg.

Supplied This Twizy has a Formula One-spec aero kit to go with its 100kmh top speed. Better hold on.

Sounds cool, right? Well, don’t get too excited, because the original Twizy RSF1 is safely tucked away somewhere at Renault HQ.

What’s for sale here is a mimic, built by Oakley Designs. Not the glasses company, a different Oakley.

The company took five regular Twizys and added some replica wings and spoilers, genuine Formula 1 wing mirrors from the 2015 season, magnesium centre-lock wheels from Formula Two, and a bunch of extra carbon fibre. It looks the part, if that’s most important to you.

Supplied Unfortunately, the Oakley Twizy doesn’t get the full-fat KERS system from the original.

Unfortunately, Oakley couldn’t manage the full KERS system of the original, so its Twizy F1 gets a “tuning box” to boost the top speed to a full 100kmh with the standard 17kW of power. The happy new owner will be able to drive for around 96km.

The Oakley-spec Twizy recently sold over in the UK for a tidy sum of £27,500 (NZ$53,700).

Lots of money for a weird electric Renault or a good price for something so unique? We’ll let you decide.