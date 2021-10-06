Auckland's lockdown is loosening, but don't forget about your car battery

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

As Auckland begins to cautiously hope for a light at the end of the lockdown tunnel, it might come as a surprise to find your car battery flat, especially if you haven’t been driving much over the past two months.

Lockdown restrictions and Covid in general have seen battery failures spike as vehicles go unused, evident here when people were finding their cars wouldn’t start while waiting in line to get tested back at the start of the Delta outbreak.

Since then, plenty of vehicles will have sat dormant while Auckland has been under lockdown. Those outside Auckland may have had the chance to get their cars out and charging but if you haven’t yet, there are a few things you can do to ensure your battery is healthy.

123RF Charging battery car with jumper cables

Quick note – these tips are geared towards internal combustion vehicles but can still apply for hybrids. Just make sure you’re charging your battery in the correct way.

READ MORE:

* Life in the 'burbs without a car – or why Aucklanders drive so much

* What does your home need to be EV ready?

* Caring for your car during lockdown



Get a reliable battery charger

If you have a garage, you can hook up a trickle charger connected to a wall outlet to constantly supply low amounts of power to your battery, keeping it topped up without damaging it. You can also keep an emergency adaptive battery booster handy if you need power ASAP.

If you haven’t got a garage, you can still grab a battery charger, but try and plug it directly into a mains outlet if you can. Using an extension cable can introduce more risk of fire as the wires might not be rated to handle the power required, or be worn out.

Use the reliable battery charger you just bought

John Bisset/Stuff Hopefully you won't find yourself needing a mechanic to get your car running again.

This might sound obvious – and it is – but if you can get in the habit of regularly charging your car, your battery will be happier. According to CTEK, a leading brand in vehicle charging solutions, juicing a battery once a month can keep it healthier for longer.

Jump-starting, bump-starting or going for a drive aren’t enough

While it’s true that going for a quick blast down the motorway will charge your battery, it’s not entirely ideal for a flat car battery. In fact, all these methods not only won’t fully recharge a battery, but they could also create long-term damage.

Supplied Push-starting a car isn’t always the best for your battery, but sometimes needs must.

Worst case, you might end up with a kaput battery, unresponsive to the most vigorous of pushes and loudest swear words.

If you do find yourself with a totally dead car, jump-starting can be enough to get things rolling in a pinch, but ideally, you should grab an adaptive booster to recharge the battery quickly and safely.

As for general battery maintenance, start by checking the terminals for corrosion. Even the newest batteries can get corroded and reduce their effectiveness, so a quick check and clean might go a long way.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dead batteries are nasty contributors to e-waste, so try and make yours last as long as possible.

Making sure electrolyte levels are good is another box to tick while you're poking around the battery, although that isn't always possible (or necessary) with some new batteries in late-model cars.

Make sure the battery is clean (a thick mixture of baking soda and water is good for cleaning the battery with an old toothbrush, making sure it is safely disconnected first) before you open the (usually) six round, or two rectangular, covers on the top of the battery, as the electrolyte fluid should never be contaminated.

The electrolyte fluid should cover the cells and be the same level across all of them. If a cell is exposed, or its level is lower than the rest, then add distilled water until it covers the cells entirely.