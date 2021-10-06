Toyota confirms Land Cruiser 300 delayed until 2022

Toyota New Zealand has confirmed the Land Cruiser 300 has been delayed until 2022, as a result of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and parts supply shortages.

“With Delta variant cases surging and extended lockdowns globally, a parts supplier in Malaysia has had to shut down for a short period of time,” said Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand General Manager of New Vehicles.

“Unfortunately, this means that our customers who have ordered a Land Cruiser 300 will now have their new vehicle delivered early in 2022.”

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The new Land Cruiser 300 was revealed to the world earlier this year in New Zealand, but you won’t actually be able to buy one until next year.

“We understand this situation is hugely disappointing for our customers who were looking forward to having their new vehicle before the Christmas holiday period.

“We have reached out to those customers that are affected, either through their local store or directly from Toyota New Zealand to apologise, and we want to thank them for their continued support and patience.”

Supplied Covid has made a right mess of things in Southeast Asia, shutting down some crucial Toyota and Lexus supply lines.

Toyota isn’t the only one with supply issues, as Lexus has also announced disruption to its supply chain. Which makes sense, considering they are probably the same chains as Toyota.

“The surge in cases means factories in Southeast Asia have been closed for short periods of time, causing disruptions to our supply of essential componentry parts,” said Andrew Davis, General Manager of Lexus New Zealand.

“Componentry parts like microchips are an essential part of the vehicle manufacturing process, meaning we have been unable to produce as many vehicles as we thought we would in September.”

Supplied Lexus hasn’t specified which models have been affected. Hopefully, the electric UX 300e arrives on time.

“These are extraordinary circumstances, we appreciate the understanding from our customers and would like to thank them for their flexibility and patience while we focus on minimising the disruption to our local supply chain,” he says.

“Lexus is working closely with our dealers and impacted customers. We are committed to addressing any arising concerns as a result of these COVID-19 delays, and encourage customers to contact us with any concerns they may have.”

Lexus didn’t specify which vehicles are affected, so a safe assumption would be that all models could be delayed to some degree.