Young driver training programme gets a welcome boost

Street Smart is advocating drivers to take part in a learners course to reduce our New Zealand road toll.

Young driver training programme Street Smart received a welcome lifeline earlier this year when Skoda New Zealand partnered up to support the struggling, but vital, initiative. Now it has received a further boost with a second presenting partner coming on board in the form of Carter’s Tyre Services.

Street Smart, a cognitive-based driver programme designed to “positively influence young Kiwi drivers across the country”, was left struggling to survive following the dual blows of the departure of Holden, its original title supporter, and the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Launched in 2018 following two years of development, it adopts learnings and research from countries recognised as delivering ‘best practice’ when it comes to driver learning. The programme was originally a collaboration between Holden New Zealand, road safety researcher Peter Sheppard, and Kiwi motor racing icon Greg Murphy, who is a passionate road safety advocate.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The Street Smart young driver training course takes place at safe, controlled environments like Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

The programme focusses on developing good decision-making strategies for safe driving, including assessment, reading the road environment, resisting peer pressure, managing or eliminating distractions and planning ahead. More than1600 young drivers have experienced Street Smart since its launch.

“We need to prepare our young drivers better than we generally do in order for them to be safer and more aware, and to help reduce some of the risks associated with being on our roads,” said Greg Murphy.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Greg Murphy, Street Smart programme director Hayden Dickason and Skoda New Zealand general manager Rodney Gillard.

“New Zealand drivers continue to make bad decisions which in many cases is just because they ‘don’t know’ that it is a bad decision. If you haven’t been told or learnt something, then how are you supposed to know?

“The additional support from Carter’s Tyre Service will give access to the programme to hundreds more young Kiwi drivers”.

Targeted at young drivers ideally (but not exclusively) at the end of their period on a learner's licence, before they move to a restricted, Street Smart teaches basic skills during a “hands-on” practical one-day event which provides the young drivers and their parents/caregivers the opportunity to learn under supervised conditions in a safe and controlled environment.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Street Smart is a hands-on course that drivers use their own cars for.

“We recognise the importance of the Street Smart programme in helping to develop our young drivers, and in turn the benefit this brings for all road users,” said Carter’s Tyre Services founder and CEO, Garry Carter.

“We appreciate that potentially life-saving programmes such as these do not come cheap, so are proud to lend not only our industry expertise but also our financial assistance to help subsidise the cost of delivering the programme and subsequently the young drivers' registration fees.”

Taking place each school holidays in multiple locations across the country, Street Smart is limited to 30 young drivers a day. To check dates and locations near you, and to register, visit www.streetsmart.nz.