First right-hook Corvette officially lands in New Zealand

The first right-hand drive production C8 Corvette has landed (and been registered) in New Zealand.

The first factory-produced right-hand drive Chevrolet Corvette C8 has officially landed in New Zealand. But don’t get too excited – you can’t have it just yet.

Looking suitably eye-catching ‘Accelerate Yellow’, the C8 3LT coupe arrived in the country in mid-August and will be used for local validation, as well as display and demonstration purposes by General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV) New Zealand before the local production models land.

However, good news if you have already ordered one – the single model’s arrival in New Zealand happens to coincide with the start of production of RHD customer cars for New Zealand and Australia at GM’s Bowling Green Plant in Kentucky USA, with shipment of vehicles anticipated to commence later this year.

Supplied It is the first time a Corvette has been factory-built in right-hand drive form. The first one to have its engine in the middle too.

The C8 is, of course, not only the first mid-engined Corvette, it is also the first Corvette to be manufactured right-hand drive, and the first to be sold in New Zealand through an authorised dealer network (GMSV) with a full manufacturer warranty, as well as servicing and aftersales support.

“After so much build-up and anticipation, it’s incredibly exciting to see the C8 in the flesh - it’s even more breath-taking than I could have ever imagined,” said General Manager of GMSV New Zealand, Matthew Taylor.

SUPPLIED General Motors has revealed the all-new mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette - and it is coming here!

“It is absolutely stunning and truly is a sight to behold, made all the more impressive that the C8 2LT Coupe is available from $154,990.”

GMSV New Zealand is making plans to showcase the C8 at events and activations but, due to current Covid-19 restrictions, nothing is set in stone.

“Unfortunately we’re hamstrung and unable to commit to a schedule,” said Taylor.

Supplied GMSV New Zealand general manager, Matthew Taylor is currently a very happy man.

“We know there is huge interest in this vehicle and have every intention of getting it out and about. Believe me, it is well worth the wait.”

The mid-engined Corvette will land here in three specifications; 2LT, 3LT and a special Carbon Edition, and two body shapes; coupe and convertible. All first-allocation C8 Corvettes in New Zealand will feature the Z51 Performance Package and Front Lift as standard, as well as Magnetic Selective Ride Control.

Power is sourced from a 6.2-litre V8, which sends 370kW of power and 635Nm of torque through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. GM says it will hit 60mph (96kmh) in "less than 3 seconds".

The 2LT coupe starts the range at $154,990, while the 2LT convertible and 3LT coupe will both land at $169,990. The 3LT convertible will set you back $184,990, while the top-dog Carbon Edition is a coupe only and will cost $197,990.