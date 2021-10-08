Spark expands connectivity to charge up EV uptake in rural areas

Spark is expanding its ‘Internet of Things’ network, allowing more rural user to get ready for an EV in their lives.

Back in late 2017 Spark started rolling out its ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) network, which allows sensors on 'things' and infrastructure, to connect to the internet.

IoT is a “concept of technology frameworks” using sensors (fixed or mobile, or wearable on people or animals, or smartphones) that are connected and 'talk' to each other through internet cloud computing. Something that is very useful when it comes to an EV.

Remotely monitoring an EV via a smartphone app is widely expected these days, while the expansion of IoT technologies sees things like smart charging and metering becoming more common.

And now more rural areas can get in on the act, with a new extension of the network that has just been announced by Spark.

Supplied Charging companies like Evnex will now be able to install and monitor EV chargers at more remote location.

The company says that the upgrade of 263 Rural Connectivity Group cell sites to Spark CAT-M1 IoT technology, means Kiwi-owned EV charging company, Evnex, can now install and real-time monitor EV chargers in more rural towns, homes and isolated parts of the country.

READ MORE:

* Circle K to open EV charge spots at New Zealand stores

* Spark opens innovation hub for businesses looking to test out IoT, 5G technology

* Spark gives preview of Auckland's future connected on a 5G network

* The internet of Things: Wireless internet for the 100+ hectare farm office



The extension of Spark’s CAT-M1 IoT network means it now reaches over 99 per cent of the overall New Zealand population and close to 94 per cent of the rural population.

“The added IoT network coverage in rural areas will help bridge the barriers of owning and using an EV for people in rural areas, contributing towards the Government’s ambitions of getting more people behind the wheel of an EV,” said Ed Harvey, CEO of Evnex, adding that the extended coverage will aid a shift to a low-carbon economy as data insights from IoT sensors lead to productivity and efficiency gains.

“As we move towards a smarter, more resilient electricity network, there is now more incentive for EV charging companies to set up chargers in locations with IoT network coverage, because we have the ability to collect and analyse data from them far more accurately.

“This is where the additional IoT connectivity will make a real difference. Knowing the usage patterns from residential or public charging data means we can work with energy companies to manage the load on the electricity network better.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL The range of new EVs available in New Zealand is increasing all the time - here is everything available now.

Harvey said that this is crucial to ensure the energy consumption in our regions is sustainable.

“The bi-directional data connection from having real-time monitoring also means we can slow down or stop charging during times of high network demand to avoid excessive generation or transmission costs, and even blackouts.”

According to Harvey, the move will give companies like Evnex more confidence to deploy chargers because the CAT-M1 modems on their new models have a longer life span than the previous generation 2G and 3G connected units.

Spark’s IoT Lead, Tony Agar, said that the connection of the EV charging network to the extended IoT network has efficiency gains across the board.

“This brings together IoT networks, and smart EV technology to ensure more of New Zealand’s power grid is working at peak performance. With the added IoT coverage, EV charging, and energy companies can take the data from even more of their public and residential chargers, and know where, and when to distribute energy more efficiently, creating a more sustainable operation.

“Research by the World Economic Forum has shown digital technology could help cut global carbon emissions by 15 per cent.

Agar said that the move to IoT connectivity not only means EV charging companies like Evnex have more incentive and ability to service more rural areas, but it will also result in cost saving for these businesses, in tandem with giving the end user more control of how they manage their household energy use through being able to track their usage and cost through a mobile app.

“Which will hopefully mean more EVs on our roads, and a decrease in carbon emissions,” he said.