Ford might launch a ute even smaller than the Maverick

Ford has released a surprise look at the next-generation Ford Ranger in action.

Ford is considering an even smaller ute (and the Maverick is a proper ute) than the Maverick to expand its more budget-oriented offerings after culling its passenger car range.

Speaking to Muscle Cars and Trucks, Ford’s chief product platform and operations officer, Hau Thai-Tang, revealed Ford could be looking into the baby pick-up, noting it would probably be best suited for the South American and South African markets.

“Maybe,” he said. “There’s certainly in other markets like South America and South Africa.” He then diverted away from the question by talking up the Maverick and its hybrid powertrain.

Supplied The Maverick is the smallest ute Ford offers in the US, but that title might not last long.

Given the Maverick only just launched in America, it’s very early to be talking about any expansion of the model family – assuming the smaller vehicle would be a Maverick derivative.

Plus, looking at the Maverick alongside the other Ford trucks, it’s hard to see how viable an even smaller ute would be.

Supplied From left to right – F-250, F-150 Lightning, F-150, Ranger, Maverick.

Compared to the Ranger, the Maverick measures 5072mm long and 1727mm high, putting it 282mm shorter and 61mm lower than Ranger.

It only comes as a double-cab with a 1382mm tray capable of hauling a payload of 680kg, but towing is also significantly down, with the base hybrid version of the small ute only being able to pull 907kg, which would limit its appeal here.

An optional towing pack and the larger turbo engine with an AWD drivetrain doubles this, but it is still well down on the Ranger’s 3,500kg maximum.

Supplied The next-gen Ranger is right around the corner, which might improve its standings against the Maverick.

Interestingly, despite the exterior size deficit, the Maverick actually has more interior space than the Ranger. It has more effective headroom in both rows, better legroom and hip room in the rear, and more passenger volume overall.

Considering the Maverick is based on the Ford Escape/Focus platform, a smaller truck could possibly ride on the Fiesta’s B2E architecture. That would rule out all-wheel drive, but include the possibility of hybrid power, considering both the Fiesta and the new Puma come electrified.

The Maverick isn’t a replacement for the Ford Fusion (the Mondeo in New Zealand) despite being roughly the same size, Thai-Tang said, and Ford is working on a successor to the four-door sedan. It’ll probably arrive as a jacked-up crossover of sorts, knowing the current market.