This weird electric 'lo-res' concept car is for sale

A concept car that looks more like a door-stop than anything from the 1980s has turned up on Bring A Trailer.

Dubbed the “low-res” car, it was designed by the founder of United Nude, a footwear and fashion company, in 2016, apparently based on “an abstract, low-resolution version of the Lamborghini Countach.” It also looks remarkably similar to the Tesla Cybertruck...

The weird door-stop features 12 clear tinted polycarbonate body panels draped over a steel chassis, while power comes from a 5kW electric motor.

Supplied/Stuff Unfortunately, the rear light bar doesn’t seem to be working in this example.

It also has an electrically operated clamshell body for the two occupants, light bars front and rear with illuminated United Nude logos, and a chrome hexagonal steering wheel that looks like it turns into a single chest-height hole punch in the event of an accident.

READ MORE:

* Five Things: concept cars we forgot

* Drive or be driven in future high-performance BMW M car

* What is Mazda hiding in its basement?

* Los Angeles' Petersen Museum gets back in gear



Needless to say, without seatbelts, airbags and indicators, the lo-res car isn’t road legal.

Supplied/Stuff Inside is pretty minimal, to say the least.

Further interior details include a control panel with an ignition switch, battery charge level indicator, and toggle switches for vehicle functions.

Behind the steering wheel are two digital displays, one of which is the speedo. The description doesn’t say what the other screen shows.

Unfortunately for this particular example, one of the external light bars is not working.

Supplied/Stuff Thankfully, power is only rated at 5kW, and you can’t drive this on the road. That steering wheel would punch a hole right through you in an accident.

While it looks about as impractical as it gets for a car, it is evidently quite the design marvel. According to the listing description, it achieved a Wallpaper Magazine Design Award in 2016 before featuring in various music videos.

The same prototypes were also displayed at the 2018 Grand Basel automotive design showcase as well as the Petersen Automotive Museum’s Disruptors exhibition in 2019.

According to the seller, 50 per cent of the proceeds from the sale will go towards maintenance and care of the Petersen Museum’s collection, while the other half will be donated to Energy Independence Now, an environmental non-profit organisation.