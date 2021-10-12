Toyota gives Hilux the GR Sport treatment

Ever wonder what a Hilux GR Sport might look like? Wonder no more.

Wondered what a Gazoo Racing-tweaked Hilux might look like?

Toyota has released a Hilux GR Sport for the 2022 model year, but only for availability in the Japanese market. The GR Sport tag is different to full-out GR – this truck is tougher in look, but mechanical attitude is unaltered.

Supplied The Hilux GR Sport gets a tougher new face and plenty of other enhancements, but the engine remains untouched.

Even so, the predominantly visual upgrade is certainly eye-catching, with a body kit featuring wheel arches, a revised grille and bumpers, and new black 18-inch alloy wheels.

A centre section of the front bumper provides a smoother, colour-matched look, coupled with a ‘TOYOTA’ grille to align it with the new GR Sport edition of the Land Cruiser 300 wagon which was supposed to release here now but has been held over until next year.

Supplied The GR Sport version of the Hilux gets a wider stance thanks to a body kit with these chunky wheel arches.

While the powertrain remains unchanged, overseas’ media say engineers from Gazoo Racing have fettled with the chassis to deliver a “dedicated suspension (tune) that improves steering response and realises flat and comfortable driving.”

As with a Hilux Revo GR Sport unveiled for the Thailand market in recent months, the Japan market Hilux GR Sport gets a new interior look with synthetic leather and suede upholstery, front sports seats, dark silver highlights, GR Sport badging and instruments, sports pedals, and paddle shifters.

Toyota New Zealand has not commented on the model, though it does of course already offer a seriously bulked Hilux specifically for this market – the new Mako, which is based on the SR5 Cruiser and costs $79,990.

Supplied The new grille is designed to bring the Hilux GR Sport in line with the Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport.

The unique fender flares, side steps with “Mako” logos, T Custom Sports Guard non-slip deck liner, damper-shocked soft-close tailgate and heavy-duty rear step bumper were developed just for this model.

On the inside, the front chairs are replaced by higher-backed and bolstered motorsport-style items (akin to Gladiator’s tombstone seats), trimmed in full custom leather by a local supplier. It also gains a bespoke steering wheel and a leather centre console lid.

The items make the Mako feel substantially different to the donor are the suspension - a full Old Man Emu BP-51 shock set – the 18-inch Black Rhino rims sourced from the US and Maxxis Razr 265/60 all-terrain tyres.

Mako’s brake package is also beefed up; 15mm larger rotors and four-piston calipers plucked from the Fortuner SUV.