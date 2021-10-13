Audi confirms local RS 3 pricing ahead of early 2022 arrival

See exactly how Audi's new RS Torque Splitter system works.

Audi has confirmed the local specifications and pricing for the new RS 3 Sportback, as well as a Q1 2022 arrival. There has been no mention of whether or not we are getting the sedan this time around yet though.

“The RS 3 Sportback represents the entry point to the RS world and, thanks to its renowned powertrain and new torque splitter, the ultimate in performance in the compact market,” said Dean Sheed, General Manager, Audi New Zealand.

“New Zealand is the number one market in the world for Audi RS products, with Kiwis showing a great fondness for its useable, outstanding performance. The third generation RS 3 Sportback will be our most accomplished edition of this model – and I’m sure Kiwi performance fans are looking forward to its arrival.”

Supplied The Audi RS 3 is more grille than bodywork. But we still can’t wait to drive it.

The hot hatch will come with the familiar turbocharged inline-five, making a healthy 294kW/500Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

That’s 16kW down on the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, but Audi reckons its offering is faster to 100kmh, hitting the speed in 3.8 seconds compared to 3.9 seconds for the Merc.

Supplied No word on the sedan yet, but the Sportback should be enough to quench the five-cylinder thirst.

The new RS 3 gets the company’s fancy new torque splitter that replaces the rear differential and multiple disc clutch package on the rear axle. Instead, an electronically controlled multiple-disc clutch is used on each of the drive shafts, ensuring “the right amount of torque is optimally distributed along the rear axle.”

This should result in more dynamic driving, as the splitter increases the drive torque to whichever outer rear wheel has higher load, ultimately resulting in less understeer.

But more importantly, the new splitter makes “controlled drifts on closed-off tracks possible”. Audi has developed a driving mode specifically for the RS 3 – “RS Torque Rear” – as a drift mode with its own characteristic curve for the torque splitter.

Supplied Yes, the RS 3’s lights really do spell out its name...

Another private-track-only mode for the RS 3 is “RS Performance Mode”, which uses a specific engine and transmission configuration.

Factor in RS sports suspension coming as standard, along with six-piston steel brakes and a front end that’s almost entirely grille.

Pricing starts at a Mercedes-baiting $112,500, roughly a grand less than the AMG A 45 S. Arrivals start in Q1 2022.