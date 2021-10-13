Another parking fail video, but with an excellent twist

Reversing is really the only option for a tight parallel-park. It’s easy, although some people make it look way harder than it is.

Parallel parking can be tough. We get it, but given the huge amount of “parking fail” videos out there, way more people find it almost impossible than we would ever have expected.

And it is that drastic over-supply of parking fail videos that makes this one so special. All because of the spectacular facepalm ending.

We won’t spoil it for you – you’ll just have to watch it right through. It is a minute well spent.

According to a survey in the UK from a few years back parallel parking was the second most-feared parking procedure by motorists, only beaten by getting your car into a tight space.

Just in case you are wondering, the easiest way to get into a parallel space (where cars are nose-to-tail against a kerb) is to back in like this woman was trying to do.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Watch our five tips to make you a top parallel parker... and how some tricky tech can do it for you.

In fact, it's really the only way to get in – romp into a parallel space forwards, and immediately you're stuck, because you only have the space inside the park, against the kerb, to adjust your angle. Cue a 24-point parking manoeuvre.

Still, none of that helped this hapless parker. At least the other woman tried to help her, but we think you’ll spot what she could have done to make it even easier once you watch the video...