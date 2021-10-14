'The Prisoner' Mini Moke up for auction

One of the actual Mini Mokes from ‘The Prisoner’ is going up for sale in November.

One of the earliest cult TV shows is ‘The Prisoner’, from 1968. It follows a British man who, after resigning from his classified secret service job, is knocked out and transporter to a recreation of his home in a mysterious coastal village and held captive to find out what he knows.

It had an iconic intro sequence featuring a Lotus Seven but another four-wheeled star of the show is the Mini Moke, a tiny four-wheel drive convertible built by BMC back in the early 1960s. And the one from the show itself is up for sale.

The Moke is being sold by Silverstone Auctions, which says that it is one of two surviving examples of four used on the show. This one was customised by coachbuilder Wood & Pickett for the series, including an enlarged 998cc engine (from 848cc), and driven by lead actor Patrick McGoohan in the show.

After filming concluded in 1967, the Moke fleet was dissipated and the history of HLT 709C up until 2011 is largely unknown. What is known, however, is that it spent some time in the Sheffield area in the early 1970s, and that later in the decade it was privately exported to The Netherlands.

According to the auction description, the car was re-discovered in a bad state where it was then purchased at auction by current owner and vendor of Silverstone Auctions, Phil Caunt.

Silverstone Auctions The original engine was swapped for filming, the new, larger unit offering more torque for towing duties.

During its subsequent restoration, as much of the original shell as possible was built into the replacement panels that make up the bodyshell. The front bulkhead, the screen frame, bonnet, cross-member, two seats, dash and other parts were all repaired and reused.

The seat covers and canvas roof needed to be replaced but the Penny Farthing motif from the show remains on the bonnet.

Finally, the body was acid-dipped and repainted in white.

Silverstone Auctions The quirky little off-roader was restored in 2011, a process that took six years.

The freshly restored vehicle was unveiled in September 2017 at Network's "Fall In" 50th Anniversary event in Portmeirion.

According to Caunt, it was an emotional trip and "when I took the car back to The Village and drove it past those famous buildings, I really got the sense that it had come home.”

If you’re interested, the Mini Moke is going under the hammer on Sunday 14th November at 3am, New Zealand time.