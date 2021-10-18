Road test review: Isuzu MU-X

Base price: $80,990

$80,990 Powertrain and economy: 3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline four, 140kW/450Nm, 6-speed automatic, 4WD, combined economy 8.3L/100km, CO2 216g/km (source: RightCar).

3.0-litre turbo-diesel inline four, 140kW/450Nm, 6-speed automatic, 4WD, combined economy 8.3L/100km, CO2 216g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 4850mm long, 1870mm wide, 1825mm high, 2855mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 311 litres (third row up), 20-inch alloy wheels.

4850mm long, 1870mm wide, 1825mm high, 2855mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 311 litres (third row up), 20-inch alloy wheels. We like: Rugged and capable with a high degree of luxury, spacious, nice on-road behaviour

Rugged and capable with a high degree of luxury, spacious, nice on-road behaviour We don't like: Expensive, irritating lane-keep system, niche market, audio system should be better

If you’re one of the few people that want the capability of a ute but with the added luxury of a leather-wrapped SUV, you’ve got about five options. The new Isuzu MU-X is the newest member of the gang.

So it’s an SUV dropped onto a ute chassis?

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The new Isuzu MU-X gets the same ground-up renewal as the D-Max ute, with a few special changes.

Yeah, more or less. Like what the Fortuner is to the Hilux, or the Everest is to the Ranger. But it’s a bit more cut-and-dry than simply plopping a leather interior and different body shell on a ladder chassis.

Isuzu has reused the 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine from the D-Max, producing an identical 140kW/450Nm, matched with a six-speed automatic transmission. It’s enough to tow 3500kg, which Isuzu says is segment-leading. A locking rear-differential is included too, while wading depth is up to 800mm, a 235mm increase on the old MU-X.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The MU-X trumps the D-Max in departure angle, probably because it doesn’t have a great big tray hanging out the back.

However, the leaf spring rear suspension has been ditched in favour of a multi-link set-up better suited for urban driving and the wheels have been enlarged to 20-inches, wrapped here in Bridgestone Dueler rubber.

We just get the one MU-X here, coming with the best stuff Isuzu has to offer. That includes LED lights front and rear, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a small digital screen between the two analogue gauges, and rain-sensing wipers. Don’t forget a cushy interior as well, which feels closer in spec to the latest Mazda BT-50 (which is based on the D-Max) than Isuzu’s ute.

Does that mean it’s really good off-road?

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The D-Max donates its 3.0-litre turbodiesel to the MU-X.

Well, considering the D-Max is a pretty damn capable ute, yeah. The MU-X has a slightly larger departure angle – 26.4 degrees compared to 24.2 degrees, probably explained by the much shorter rear overhangs – but a slightly smaller approach angle at 29.2 degrees. It also has 235mm of ground clearance versus 240mm for the D-Max.

The differences are probably trivial to most buyers, but crucially for those in the market, the MU-X retains a healthy 3500kg towing rating, matching the Ssangyong Rexton but beating the 3100kg of the Fortuner, Pajero Sport and Everest, not to mention the 3000kg rating of the LDV D90.

If you are considering taking the MU-X into the great outdoors, Isuzu has given the new model the recalibrated off-road system from the D-Max, which includes a new Rough Terrain mode that changes the traction control to tackle the more slippery areas, and a locking rear differential.

Isuzu also carried the electric power steering system from the D-Max, which is light and responsive without being numb. It’s a huge improvement over the old hydraulic system too.

What about on-road? Don’t utes usually need stuff in the tray to behave right?

Sometimes, but changing the rear leaf springs for more pedestrian multi-links means the MU-X is most composed on tarmac. The new engine is smooth, if a bit noisy when cold, and while the six-speed automatic might seem like it’s missing a few cogs compared to the competition, it never feels like it needs them. Fuel consumption is about where you’d expect it, sitting around 10L/100km after a week of real-world driving.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Fairly decent lean angles are a walk in the park thanks to 235mm of ground clearance. It was bigger in real life, I swear.

There are buckets of torque from low in the rev range, with minimal turbo lag. The throttle response is a bit slow, but that’s not too out of the ordinary for diesel utes and ute-based SUVs.

It also has heavy-duty rubber matting in the rear, which helped protect the backs of the third row from my new lockdown project, a Mk2 Raleigh Chopper that should take approximately seven decades for me to fully restore.

Compared to an on-road-oriented seven-seater like the Highlander, the MU-X isn’t quite as plush and soft-riding, but it’s still large and has plenty swanky. That’s just a trade-off for having better off-road qualities, and the MU-X is hardly a poor performer – in fact, it’s actually quite good. The new rear subframe and electric steering work well together to offer more response, less body roll and sharper steering. Well, relative to the old one.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Rubber matting in the rear helps protect the flat seats against rusty new projects, in this case a Mk2 Raleigh Chopper.

One annoyance from the D-Max DNA is the lane-keep assist system. It’s fine in practice but if you prefer driving on B-roads without it, you have to pull over and stop to turn it off, there’s no way to disable it while moving. Plus it turns itself back on every time you start the car, and the option itself is hidden in a menu, as opposed to being a dedicated button.

Another negative for the MU-X is the lack of a 360-degree camera, something that is more and more commonplace for SUVs, though its reversing camera does get dynamic guidelines.

So is that price really justified?

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Apple CarPlay is wireless, although the speakers could be better for what you pay.

And that’s the real thorn in the MU-X’s side. You can’t deny the thing is great on and off-road, but breaking the $80k mark is a hard sell, especially considering all of its primary rivals are below that threshold and the old model cost around $15k less.

Sure, you get a proven chassis, a great drivetrain, and more comfort than you might expect, but considering many more people buy Highlanders over Fortuners when given the choice, sharp pricing is crucial to get a decent slice of the small ladder chassis SUV segment.

But, that said, the MU-X has long been a popular model in the ladder chassis SUV segment. Despite the old model having been around since 2013, in the year to September Isuzu has sold 465 of the things. Whether the badge’s reputation is enough to sway potential buyers the $80,990 price tag is worth it remains to be seen.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff It’s certainly not the bargain it once was, but perhaps the MU-X will still be a sales hit for Isuzu.

Any other cars I should consider?

The top-spec Toyota Fortuner Limited is $61,290 and the Ford Everest Titanium is $79,990, the closest in price to the MU-X.

Further towards the budget end of things is the $53,990 LDV SD90 4x4 Luxury, below the $59,990 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport VRX.