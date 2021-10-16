People can't stop destroying their cars on this width-restricted UK road

This width-restricted street in Britain is causing far more damage than it prevents.

Slowing cars down via width restrictions on suburban roads isn’t a new thing, but dozens of cars destroying themselves on one is somewhat different.

The section on Woodmere Avenue in Watford is famous enough to warrant a Facebook group with over 700 members and a Reddit thread detailing the destruction dealt by the concrete and bollards.

Tim Vigor, a member of the Facebook group, posts regular updates with video taken from his doorbell camera. They reveal just how many cars absolutely mince themselves on the width restrictions, one of which is a police van.

In one of the clips, a different van passes through the bollards without issue, so you’d think the space is wide enough for small hatchbacks, but clearly, it isn’t.

You might also think that the number of cars bouncing through the section on two wheels would warrant some council action, but that hasn’t happened in the ten years since an extra set of bollards was installed. The restriction itself has been around since 1980.

Google Maps This is how tight the restrictions actually are.

A council spokesperson told The Watford Observer “drivers do have to take responsibility for knowing the width of their vehicle and navigating the restriction at a safe speed” and that the feature “does not meet the criteria for inclusion in our safety engineering programme”.

Since then, council officers have visited the site to have discussions with residents, during which time they saw at least one car crashing into the bollards.

It seems some changes might be coming to the destroyer-of-bumpers, with councillor Stephen Cavinder confirming he will make efforts to get the restrictions lessened.