No Mister Bond, I expect you to become a child's toy

The Playmobil DB5 comes with all the expected gadgets. Not sure why Sean Connery comes with Roger Moore’s eyebrow though.

There has never been a shortage of scale model representations of James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 over the years, from the original Corgi model (the biggest selling toy in 1964), through to the more recent 1:8 scale Lego representation.

Of course, we can’t forget the pricey child-size drivable version or the thoroughly awesome – and awesomely expensive – full-size replica either, but now a new one is joining the ranks, by way of German toymaker Playmobil.

The Playmobil “James Bond Aston Martin DB5 - Goldfinger Edition” has just been revealed, joining the DMC DeLorean from Back to the Future and the Cadillac Miller-Meteor from Ghostbusters in the German toymaker’s movie car line up.

Aston Martin and Corgi have partnered up to build a full-size version of a scale model of a full-size car.

And as with the DeLorean and Ecto-1, we also get some delightfully happy Playmobil figures to go with the DB5 – yes, that’s right, we now get small and extremely happy plastic representations of not only James Bond, but also Auric Goldfinger, his deadly hat throwing minion Oddjob and a generic henchman for good measure.

But the car is the real reason we are here, and it looks like a brilliantly accurate representation too. Which is nice after the slightly awkward Lego version...

Supplied Goldfinger, Oddjob and generic ‘henchman’ all seem rather happy to be included.

Just like the full-size car, the Playmobil DB5 is customised with special gadgets from Q and, yes, that includes the famous ejector seat: triggered by pressing the exhaust pipes, Bond’s adversary can be casually catapulted out of the roof through the removable panels.

Other features taken straight from the movies include triple rotating number plates at the front and back, the retractable bulletproof armoured bulkhead behind the rear window, and the extendable ramming horns on the bumper. And, of course, hidden, retractable machine guns are also included by the headlights.

Please also note that, while I have made numerous references to this being a child’s toy, this particular adult with an increasingly alarming amount of grey in my beard will be first in line to buy it...